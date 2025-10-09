It comes as the controversial punk rap duo are set to perform at the Manchester Academy on November 5

Andy Burnham, Mayor of Greater Manchester, speaks at a fringe event at Friends Meeting House on day two of the Conservative Party Conference. Picture: Alamy

By Chris Chambers

Manchester Mayor, Andy Burnham, has told LBC it's not for him to decide whether or not a Bob Vylan gig should be allowed to go ahead in the city next month.

The controversial punk rap duo are set to perform at the Manchester Academy on November 5th, but a letter from the Jewish Leadership Council, backed by a number of MPs, is calling for it to be stopped from happening. "I don't think people want us to be in a world where politicians are deciding which gig or which event goes ahead and which doesn't and banning things", he told LBC. "So I don't think it is necessarily, well, it isn't a matter for us. It's primarily a matter for the venue and of course the university, because the university is connected to the venue. "What we would say is there has to be, if you like, a safety advisory group. "There has to be a kind of some advice from those who are expert to help the venue both in terms of the decision and if it does go ahead, what measures will be in place to ensure that people are safe and any protest is managed and everything stays within the law."

