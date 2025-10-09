Calls to cancel Bob Vylan show 'not a matter for politicians,' insists Andy Burnham ahead of duo's Manchester gig
It comes as the controversial punk rap duo are set to perform at the Manchester Academy on November 5
Manchester Mayor, Andy Burnham, has told LBC it's not for him to decide whether or not a Bob Vylan gig should be allowed to go ahead in the city next month.
The controversial punk rap duo are set to perform at the Manchester Academy on November 5th, but a letter from the Jewish Leadership Council, backed by a number of MPs, is calling for it to be stopped from happening.
"I don't think people want us to be in a world where politicians are deciding which gig or which event goes ahead and which doesn't and banning things", he told LBC.
"So I don't think it is necessarily, well, it isn't a matter for us. It's primarily a matter for the venue and of course the university, because the university is connected to the venue.
"What we would say is there has to be, if you like, a safety advisory group.
"There has to be a kind of some advice from those who are expert to help the venue both in terms of the decision and if it does go ahead, what measures will be in place to ensure that people are safe and any protest is managed and everything stays within the law."
The band were accused of being "antisemitic" for leading a chant of "death to the IDF" during their Glastonbury Festival set. They deny the accusation and say they are not "for the death of Jews, Arabs, or any group of people" but are 'for the dismantling of a "violent military machine".
It follows calls from senior Labour members for the gig to be pulled. Deputy leadership candidate Lucy Powell, who is Manchester Central MP, told Tonight with Andrew Marr, "I agree with the sentiment [of Labour MPs calling for the show to be cancelled] completely and I've made my own representations and I think it would be wrong for that concert.
"I think it would have been wrong for that concert to have happened anyway, but particularly now."
Her comments follow those of her deputy leadership rival and education secretary Bridget Phillipson, who told LBC on Monday that Bob Vylan were "chilling and sound incredibly serious".
Deputy Mayor for Manchester, Kate Green, who is in charge of Policing and Crime, told LBC they face having to deploy more resources at a time when they are already stretched.
She said: "Well, I think it's obviously a matter for the venue, what acts they book, and it's very important that they make sure that they've got the security and safety measures in place that comply with the expectations that their licencing conditions will have set that we would expect from any venue in Greater Manchester, the police stand ready to step in in the event of any illegal activity.
"I very much hope there won't be, but if there were, of course, that would be a draw on police resource. And I would also say that of course we have events continuing to happen.
"That's one event that we're expecting where there may be some tensions and concerns. So there's no doubt that the police are having to stand ready. I hope they won't be called upon, I hope they won't be needed, but we need to know that we can always respond whenever that need is there."