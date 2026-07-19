Andy Burnham will officially be sworn in to Number 10 on Monday, and is said to be focused on resetting the government's priorities and re-centring his focus on "everyday" issues facing Brits across the country

Deputy Labour leader Lucy Powell with Lewis Goodall on LBC. Picture: LBC

By Alice Padgett

Lucy Powell has said Andy Burnham has the "guts" to pursue a "bolder agenda" than Sir Keir Starmer, as she sought to draw a clear dividing line between the incoming Prime Minister and his predecessor.

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Speaking about Andy Burnham’s plans, the deputy leader said Labour had long agreed on what had gone wrong in the country. She said Sir Keir recognised they needed to end trickle-down economics "many times", but failed to do so. Praising the Makerfield MP, she told LBC: “I think Andy's coming in with his experience, both of national government, of his leadership in Greater Manchester, with a clearer understanding and a bigger vision, a bolder agenda about how that's actually going to be realised.” Mr Burnham will officially be sworn in to Number 10 on Monday, and is said to be focused on resetting the government's priorities and re-centring his focus on "everyday" issues facing Brits across the country. Ms Powell insisted he had "the guts, the ability and the vision" to deliver the Labour party's vision. The deputy leader also confirmed that Mr Burnham's all-new cabinet would be announced tomorrow. It's promised to represent "all parts" of Labour, in comparison to the more narrow one considered to have been adopted by Sir Keir's government. Read More: Burnham to scrap digital ID scheme to concentrate on cost-of-living issues in 'reset' of Labour's priorities Read More: Labour fears ‘Pestminster’ list could shape Andy Burnham’s Cabinet as he prepares to enter Number 10

Mr Burnham hinted that he would lead his government in a complete reversal to Thatcherism, and said during a speech on Friday that he would "do politics differently". Angela Rayner is believed to be the frontrunner to replace James Murray as Health Secretary in a move that would mark her comeback to the government after she was forced to resign as Deputy Prime Minister after failing to pay £40,000 in stamp duty on a second home she owned. Shabana Mahmood has also been tipped for a reshuffle, which could see her take Rachel Reeves' role as Chancellor. The Home Secretary faces competition from Ed Miliband and Wes Streeting but is reportedly the frontrunner to move to the Treasury. An ally of Ms Mahmood, who worked as a shadow Treasury minister under Ed Balls, said this week that the Home Secretary was prepared to do what is right over what is popular.

She is said to have divided Labour MPs with a series of hardline immigration reforms, making it harder for people to stay in Britain and claim refugee status while making it easier to deport people with no right to be in Britain. The former Greater Manchester Mayor has repeatedly refused to shed light on how his cabinet may shape up. Speaking from a special party conference in London where he was declared Labour Party leader, he said: "You do that when you do take over. "You make those decisions, and it would be somewhat premature and would I think cause complete chaos if you start half a reshuffle before you’re in the position." Mr Burnham is also set to scrap Labour's plan to introduce a digital ID programme when he becomes PM. He vowed the money and time dedicated to bringing in the scheme will instead be diverted to help tackle the cost-of-living.

Andy Burnham making his first speech to party members on Friday. Picture: Getty