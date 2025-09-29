Andy Burnham not up to the job of Prime Minister, says former Home Secretary. Picture: Alamy

By Rebecca Henrys

A former Home Secretary has told LBC that Andy Burnham is not up to the job of being Prime Minister - describing any potential candidacy as "laughable".

Charles Clarke, former Home Secretary in Tony Blair's government, told Andrew Marr the Greater Manchester mayor doesn't have the capacity to head up the Labour Party or run the country. His comments come as the Labour Party conference gets underway in Liverpool following weeks of speculation over whether Mr Burnham will launch a leadership challenge as Sir Keir Starmer's government faces repeated setbacks. Mr Burnham has said MPs are privately urging him to challenge Sir Keir for the Labour leadership in an intervention that is likely to fuel speculation he could be seeking a return to Westminster.

Charles Clarke MP at the Labour Party Conference in Bournemouth September 2003. Picture: Alamy

This was described by Mr Clarke as "self-indulgent". "I mean he was one of my junior ministers," he said. "He was OK as a junior minister. "I think he's doing a good job as the mayor of Manchester by all accounts. "Do I think he's up to the job of being leader of the Labour Party or certainly the job of being Prime Minister? It's laughable. "He doesn't have the capacity to do those things. He has no route as he said himself to doing it without becoming a Member of Parliament. And I think it's a self-indulgence which is completely unwarranted." Sir Keir had attempted to get his rule back on track by launching “phase two” of his government ahead of a new term of Parliament and conference season.

