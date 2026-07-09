Andy Burnham has received the backing of 322 MPs, all but guaranteeing he will become the Prime Minister next week.

No other MP has yet been nominated, and any potential rival would need to win the support of every single remaining Labour MP in order for a contested leadership race to take place.

Should this happen, the Makerfield MP would take over as leader and Prime Minister on July 20.

The figure means that Mr Burnham needs just one more Labour MP to nominate him for leader to guarantee he runs for the role unopposed.

As the first day of nominations draws to a close, I am deeply grateful to the 322 Labour MPs who have put their trust in me and nominated me for Leader of the Labour Party. Their support comes from across the PLP and reflects a shared belief that Britain needs a new approach to…

The path for a potential challenger is further complicated by the fact that outgoing leader, Sir Keir Starmer, is unlikely to submit a nomination due to convention.

After the parliamentary Labour party confirmed the tally, Mr Burnham took to social media to thank his supporters.

He wrote on X: “As the first day of nominations draws to a close, I am deeply grateful to the 322 Labour MPs who have put their trust in me and nominated me for leader of the Labour Party.

“Their support comes from across the PLP and reflects a shared belief that Britain needs a new approach to politics. That is the circuit breaker I am offering: power out of Westminster, an economy rewired for ordinary people, and good growth in every postcode.

“I want to empower MPs to bring the experiences of their constituents into the heart of government and harness the full breadth of our Labour movement, drawing on all its traditions and beliefs in pursuit of a common purpose.

“I want to thank every colleague who has nominated me for their commitment to that vision.”

When nominations opened at 9am this morning at Labour's parliamentary office, there were scores of MPs queuing to back the former mayor of Greater Manchester.

Mr Burnham himself posted a video on social media just after 11am to show him submitting his own nomination for the role.