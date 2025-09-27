The MP for York Central has backed the Manchester mayor to become Prime Minister

By Chay Quinn

Suspended Labour rebel Rachael Maskell has backed Andy Burnham to become Prime Minister on the eve of the party conference in Liverpool.

Speculation over Mr Burnham attempting to return to Westminster in order to challenge Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer for the Labour leadership has intensified. Picture: Getty

Ms Maskell, who led a backbench rebellion over controversial welfare reforms, told LBC: "One day I do believe that Andy Burnham would make a fantastic Prime Minister of our country. "I supported him in 2015 for that role, and I certainly would again... He's done incredible work in Manchester and I think what I read from his interview is that he's a proud Mancunian and he's got that legacy. He wants the rest of the country to share that benefit." Lavishing praise on Burnham's record as Mayor of Greater Manchester, Ms Maskell added: [Manchester has] the strongest economy in the country, seeing that public transport system joined up, building the housing that's needed, addressing issues like homelessness. But he wants to do more. "Some of that frustration comes back to the Westminster government not having a government, prioritising other things. "I think he's saying, let's. Let's extend the Mancunian way across the rest of the country, and if it's working, let's do that." Speaking after some suspended Labour politicians regained the whip last week, Ms Maskell confirmed that she was still sitting as an independent.

Both Maskell and Burnham have been vocal critics of Sir Keir Starmer (pictured) and his Government. Picture: Alamy