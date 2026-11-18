The Prime Minister told LBC that decisions to slash taxes to help businesses take on more youngsters would be looked at very carefully.

By Natasha Clark

Andy Burnham has hinted he will look to partially reverse Rachel Reeves' national insurance rise to help hospitality firms to hire young people.

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The Prime Minister told LBC that decisions to slash taxes to help businesses take on more youngsters would be looked at very carefully. He said he has ordered Whitehall departments to immediately reprioritise their budgets to give young people aged 16 to 18 a guaranteed 45-day work placement. But he stopped short of saying that it was a mistake for Sir Keir Starmer's administration to raise national insurance for employers. Speaking after the landmark Milburn report recommended a cut to employers' NI in certain sectors, the prime minister promised LBC that tax matters would be "for the Budget" but insisted he would endorse "the broad principles of the report".

The PM has hinted he will look to partially reverse Rachel Reeves' national insurance rise to help hospitality firms to hire young people. Picture: LBC

He told LBC: "It's a landmark report, and basically it is pointing the finger at politicians who, in my view, haven't done enough to support young people. "Parliament, over the years, has made young people the target for cuts, and that's when you end up with a situation like the one we're in, with a million young people not in education, employment, or training. "[Milburn] is recommending a wholesale change in the early years, making sure kids are ready for school when they arrive in reception class, an education system based on the principle of parity between academic education and technical education, something I've long called for, and then post-16 guaranteeing support, a legal guarantee of support to get into a good opportunity. "This is a huge change and it's one I'll be leading from the front and asking the whole of the government to respond."

Chancellor Rachel Reeves during Starmer's final speech before resigning. Picture: Anadolu/Getty

He said national insurance contributions were "something you've got to consider very carefully going forward" and noted that he needed to look at the "affordability" of any changes. Reversing the hike in full would cost £5billion, which Alan Milburn has suggested would not be good value for money. The PM added: "Obviously I've come in and inherited the situation. I think the last government was right to offer support to employers to take on young people, so that was one of the things that they did through the Youth Guarantee. "I mean, I will want to look at all of the evidence in relation to it, but also the affordability of making any change to national insurance. "There is exemption for young people up to 21, so there is some move that's been done in that area, but I can't give you a firm commitment today because obviously these matters are matters for the Budget more broadly." He also told Labour MPs who may be worried about cuts to benefits that this was a wholesale bid to reform the system - and was not a package of crude cuts. Mr Burnham suggested that Sir Keir Starmer's attempt to reform the system was a "very different proposition and was about "an arbitrary number" for cuts within the system. He said: "It is a very different proposition.