Burnham hints at reversing Reeves' national insurance hike to help hospitality firms hire Neets
The Prime Minister told LBC that decisions to slash taxes to help businesses take on more youngsters would be looked at very carefully.
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Andy Burnham has hinted he will look to partially reverse Rachel Reeves' national insurance rise to help hospitality firms to hire young people.
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The Prime Minister told LBC that decisions to slash taxes to help businesses take on more youngsters would be looked at very carefully.
He said he has ordered Whitehall departments to immediately reprioritise their budgets to give young people aged 16 to 18 a guaranteed 45-day work placement.
But he stopped short of saying that it was a mistake for Sir Keir Starmer's administration to raise national insurance for employers.
Speaking after the landmark Milburn report recommended a cut to employers' NI in certain sectors, the prime minister promised LBC that tax matters would be "for the Budget" but insisted he would endorse "the broad principles of the report".
He told LBC: "It's a landmark report, and basically it is pointing the finger at politicians who, in my view, haven't done enough to support young people.
"Parliament, over the years, has made young people the target for cuts, and that's when you end up with a situation like the one we're in, with a million young people not in education, employment, or training.
"[Milburn] is recommending a wholesale change in the early years, making sure kids are ready for school when they arrive in reception class, an education system based on the principle of parity between academic education and technical education, something I've long called for, and then post-16 guaranteeing support, a legal guarantee of support to get into a good opportunity.
"This is a huge change and it's one I'll be leading from the front and asking the whole of the government to respond."
He said national insurance contributions were "something you've got to consider very carefully going forward" and noted that he needed to look at the "affordability" of any changes.
Reversing the hike in full would cost £5billion, which Alan Milburn has suggested would not be good value for money.
The PM added: "Obviously I've come in and inherited the situation. I think the last government was right to offer support to employers to take on young people, so that was one of the things that they did through the Youth Guarantee.
"I mean, I will want to look at all of the evidence in relation to it, but also the affordability of making any change to national insurance.
"There is exemption for young people up to 21, so there is some move that's been done in that area, but I can't give you a firm commitment today because obviously these matters are matters for the Budget more broadly."
He also told Labour MPs who may be worried about cuts to benefits that this was a wholesale bid to reform the system - and was not a package of crude cuts.
Mr Burnham suggested that Sir Keir Starmer's attempt to reform the system was a "very different proposition and was about "an arbitrary number" for cuts within the system.
He said: "It is a very different proposition.
"First and foremost, it's about support for young people, opportunity for young people. It's not about an arbitrary number for cuts within the system.
"You've got Conservatives and Reform who are going that way. It's the crude cuts approach, and it just doesn't work.
"It's why they left office with a million Neets. We're going to have to do something fundamentally different.
"I think Alan Milburn has laid out what that looks like. It is also about a very different way of providing support, so not the old top-down tick-box system of the past, but a much more localised approach."
He rallied his backbenchers to get behind the plans, saying he wanted to lead from the front now with moves to find the cash needed.
Mr Milburn's asked for an upfront cash bung of £500million by April to try and kickstart his reforms.
The PM said: "I will lead this from the front. I'm going to get going straight away. I've asked Cabinet colleagues to reprioritise their budgets for '27/'28, to put in place the first Budget for the Youth Opportunity Service. There's no delay here. We're getting on with it straight away."
But it will mean cuts to existing budgets to prioritise the programmes, he admitted, saying "it means making young people the priority for investment rather than the target for cuts. And this is my whole argument."
The PM said: "I think across Whitehall, the other way round is the way things have been done, where we haven't prioritised young people, and this is why we've ended up in the situation that we are in.
"One ambition I'm setting today is, I want a quality work placement, a 45-day work placement, for every 16 to 18-year-old who wants one. And that's the clear ambition, the first ambition I'm setting. And as part of that, through the Budget we're creating through reprioritisation of spending, I want 25,000 extra places next year. So I'm not wasting any time.
"I know those 45-day work placements make a very real difference in bringing young people into an opportunity, but also giving them the sense that they can make it work. It's long enough for them to feel that they belong in the workplace, and then they can turn it into a real opportunity. So, you know, I'm doing all of those things. Yes, reprioritisation is hard, but it's the right thing to do."
The government has said they will look carefully at the report before deciding which bits to back, but have worked closely with Mr Milburn on his proposals.