The PM said it was “crucial” to stabilise the public finances to put his agenda on a good footing as he arrived in Liverpool.

Andy Burnham has insisted he can deliver real change for people across Britain. Picture: PA

By Jacob Paul

Andy Burnham has insisted he can deliver real change for people across Britain despite the country facing severe economic headwinds, on the eve of his first Labour conference as Prime Minister.

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Mr Burnham acknowledged he and the Chancellor John Healey face a “challenging” set of circumstances at the Budget, and said it was “crucial” to stabilise the public finances to put his agenda on a good footing. The Iran War and other global turmoil has continued to push up borrowing costs and limit Mr Burnham’s room for manoeuvre ahead of the October 28 fiscal event. Speaking ahead of the conference, the Prime Minister said he would be able to take tough choices to maintain the public finances, but insisted he could also bring about radical change. “The public would have more respect for us if we go and grab something difficult … and say, ‘right, we’re going to do something here’, rather than constantly playing the political game before fixing the problems. Read more: Burnham unveils scheme helping young people with no 'bank of mum and dad' onto housing ladder Read more: Angela Rayner hits out at Labour migrant visa crackdown ahead of conference

Prime Minister Andy Burnham and his wife Marie-France Van Heel in Liverpool. Picture: PA

“It’s challenging, definitely, but there are still things that you can do. Always in politics, there are things that you can do. The question is sometimes: Are you prepared to do them? Yeah, I am prepared to do them,” he told The Guardian. “It’s challenging, definitely, but there are still things that you can do. Always in politics, there are things that you can do. The question is sometimes: Are you prepared to do them? Yeah, I am prepared to do them.” Asked about the need for a buffer against his spending plans, the so-called fiscal headroom, Mr Burnham said: “I do think it is crucial to have stability and to show that there’s a willingness to face up to the reality of some of these difficult things. “But actually from that stability, the permission can come to make bigger change that, in the end, could put the country in a stronger position in relation to the public finances.” As he arrived at the conference, the Prime Minister promised to set the UK on a new course because the decade since the Brexit vote had resulted in “drift and division”.

Mr Burnham acknowledged he and the Chancellor John Healey face a “challenging” set of circumstances at the Budget. Picture: PA