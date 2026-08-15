Liberal Democrat MP Adam Dance warned “there is a real gap in the support available” for commuters and holidaymakers after their 31st birthday

Andy Burnham’s ministers “should look seriously” at cutting train travel costs for passengers aged 31 and over, an MP has said. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Andy Burnham’s ministers “should look seriously” at cutting train travel costs for passengers aged 31 and over, an MP has said.

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Liberal Democrat MP Adam Dance warned “there is a real gap in the support available” for commuters and holidaymakers after their 31st birthday, depending on where they live in the country. A range of railcards are on sale for people who would like a discount on their train fares, including for younger passengers aged between 16 and 30, passengers aged over 60, military veterans and disabled people. Passengers with a Network Railcard are able to get a third off most off-peak train fares across London and parts of southern England. Mr Dance has called for a nationwide effort to bring down the price of railway journeys.

Liberal Democrat MP Adam Dance warned “there is a real gap in the support available” for commuters and holidaymakers after their 31st birthday. Picture: Getty

“Rail travel is simply too expensive for too many people and once you turn 31 there is a real gap in the support available,” he told reports. The Government earlier this summer announced changes to the 16-17 Saver Railcard, which gives eligible teenagers 50% off most fares. The railcards currently expire when the holder turns 18, but from Monday, they will be valid for a full year after they are purchased. The Mirror newspaper reported earlier this month that Mr Burnham, the Prime Minister, is considering ways to lower rail fares more widely, with discussions in Whitehall at a “very early stage”. Mr Dance said: “I welcome any serious proposals to bring down fares, including those being discussed by Andy Burnham, but ultimately we need national action. “The Government should look seriously at extending railcard discounts so affordable rail travel is available to people of all ages and in every part of the country.”