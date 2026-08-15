Burnham 'must extend Railcard discounts' to more Brits, MP says
Liberal Democrat MP Adam Dance warned “there is a real gap in the support available” for commuters and holidaymakers after their 31st birthday
Andy Burnham’s ministers “should look seriously” at cutting train travel costs for passengers aged 31 and over, an MP has said.
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Liberal Democrat MP Adam Dance warned “there is a real gap in the support available” for commuters and holidaymakers after their 31st birthday, depending on where they live in the country.
A range of railcards are on sale for people who would like a discount on their train fares, including for younger passengers aged between 16 and 30, passengers aged over 60, military veterans and disabled people.
Passengers with a Network Railcard are able to get a third off most off-peak train fares across London and parts of southern England.
Mr Dance has called for a nationwide effort to bring down the price of railway journeys.
“Rail travel is simply too expensive for too many people and once you turn 31 there is a real gap in the support available,” he told reports.
The Government earlier this summer announced changes to the 16-17 Saver Railcard, which gives eligible teenagers 50% off most fares.
The railcards currently expire when the holder turns 18, but from Monday, they will be valid for a full year after they are purchased.
The Mirror newspaper reported earlier this month that Mr Burnham, the Prime Minister, is considering ways to lower rail fares more widely, with discussions in Whitehall at a “very early stage”.
Mr Dance said: “I welcome any serious proposals to bring down fares, including those being discussed by Andy Burnham, but ultimately we need national action.
“The Government should look seriously at extending railcard discounts so affordable rail travel is available to people of all ages and in every part of the country.”
The Yeovil MP last year launched a bid in Parliament for “more affordable and accessible rail travel options and incentives for people age 30-50 for the benefit of the environment and economy”, by tabling an early day motion.
Adults can buy a Network Railcard for discounted travel to and from stations in Mr Dance’s constituency in the South West, but only if the journey has begun or will end in the travel zone.
This means the card could bring down the price of a ticket to destinations elsewhere in the country, such as King’s Lynn in Norfolk, Margate in Kent or Northampton.
But it could not be used for a discount to stations in the South West outside the Network Railcard area, including Bristol Temple Meads, Torbay, Swindon or Plymouth.
“The Network Railcard helps some passengers but across much of the West Country, it simply isn’t available,” Mr Dance said.
“People in Somerset should not have to pay more just because of where they live.”
Zoe Billingham, the director of the IPPR North think tank, has also called for ministers to think about ways to roll out more discounted fares in northern England.
“It’s not right that there’s a Network Railcard that offers discounted off-peak travel for the South East of England only,” she said.
“The North has suffered the double blow of unreliable train services on Victorian infrastructure whilst paying full fares.
“IPPR North would welcome a review of how a railcard scheme could be applied in the North, and other regions outside the South East, to help reduce the cost of living no matter where you live and put an end to historic southern exceptionalism.”
A Department for Transport spokesperson said: “This Government is committed to making transport affordable for everyone, which is why we recently announced changes to the 16-17 Saver railcard and have frozen regulated rail fares for the first time in 30 years.
"Making travel fairer and more affordable is central to the vision for Great British Railways, and we’re already delivering with digital pay-as-you-go trials expanded to make tap-in, tap-out travel easier and more convenient.
“By delivering simpler fares and putting passengers first, we’re creating a railway that’s easier to use, better value for money and focused on meeting the everyday needs of the people who rely on it.”