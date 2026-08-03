The Prime Minister has exempted some serious offenders from the early release scheme due to start in October after backlash from victims

Andy Burnham has banned rapists, child sex offenders and groomers from being eligible for early release under plans to help alleviate prison overcrowding. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Andy Burnham has banned rapists, child sex offenders and groomers from being eligible for early release under plans to help alleviate prison overcrowding.

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The Prime Minister has announced the changes to the Sentencing Act after a public outcry over the potential release of dangerous abusers after just a third of their jail term was served. Mr Burnham paused the scheme in July, after victims spoke out about their fears over the release. He pledged to review the Sentencing Act, and has now added exemptions as well as delaying its implementation until October. Mr Burnham said he “wanted to go even further”, but that it is not possible without the prison system collapsing and putting the public “at much greater risk”. Read More: Burnham’s prisoner release review is all show Read More: Early release scheme will mean 'cuts to neighbourhood patrols', police chief warns

Lissie Harper, widow of PC Andrew Harper, led the outrage when she learned that two of her husband's killers are expected to be eligible for early release under the new Sentencing Act. Picture: Alamy

However, he assured the public that offenders will face tighter community supervision, including new GPS monitoring for rapists to restrict movements. Despite the changes, LBC understands that two of PC Andrew Harper's killers are still eligible for early release under the scheme. Lissie Harper, the slain police officer's widow, led the outrage when she learned that Jessie Cole and Albert Bowers are expected to be eligible for early release under the new Sentencing Act. Mrs Harper slammed the government for not removing Cole and Bowers from being eligible for release, saying the way victims were being treated was "disgusting" and "beyond contempt".

Jessie Cole and Albert Bowers are expected to be eligible for early release under the new Sentencing Act. Picture: Alamy

Announcing the exemptions, the Prime Minister said: “Keeping the public safe is my top priority. That’s why I asked for an urgent review of the prisoner release scheme. “I fully understand the anger, anxiety and distress that’s been caused. I’ve heard that loud and clear. “That’s why we’re making significant changes: offenders who have been sentenced for rape, serious child sex offences and other grooming offences will be excluded from the changes. “I want to be honest – I wanted to go even further as I know there will still be concerns about other offenders having their sentence shortened. “But it’s not possible without the prison system reaching capacity and collapsing, which would put public safety at much greater risk. “That’s why we will also be introducing much tougher community measures. “There will be a presumption that all offenders are tagged, longer periods of supervision and tough new rules, including restriction zones for offenders.”

Announcing the exemptions, the Prime Minister said: “Keeping the public safe is my top priority. That’s why I asked for an urgent review of the prisoner release scheme.". Picture: Alamy

Under changes in the Sentencing Act, some 6,000 offenders were set to be let out of prison in September after serving a third of their sentence – rather than half – in a bid to ease prison overcrowding. Prisoners serving longer sentences of four years or more would be eligible for release at the halfway point of their term, rather than at two-thirds as had previously been the case. The changes were due to be phased in, beginning with prisoners of less than 575 days. The Government has said that, after listening to victims’ concerns, rapists and child sexual offenders will not be eligible for the sentencing changes. These will be added to the exclusions already in place for 18,000 offenders, including those who have been found by a court to be the most dangerous or anyone serving a life sentence. The Government has also announced a new package of victim support, backed by £10 million, to provide better trauma-informed contact. A new national helpline will also be established and efforts made to contact all affected victims to offer information and support. Mr Burnham added that the Government will deliver “the fastest prison building programme since the Victorian era”, aiming to create 14,000 new prison places by 2031. The Prime Minister has also asked Justice Secretary Alex Norris to look at how the UK can remove more foreign offenders faster, review Imprisonment for Public Protection (IPP) sentences and free up space in women’s prisons. Mr Norris said: “The Prime Minister and I have reviewed these reforms, listened to the concerns and gone further to protect victims. “These are decisions no minister would ever want to take, but it is right these sickening crimes are excluded from these reforms. “Victims will also have access to better support and reassurance that offenders leaving prison face tougher supervision and punishment.” Wider releases under the Sentencing Act have been delayed from September to October, giving probation staff time to plan for releases and to ensure victims can have a say in restrictions placed on offenders. The changes also introduce a new progression model which will end automatic release for badly behaved offenders. Those who break the rules or are violent behind bars face spending 100% of their sentence locked up.

Shadow justice secretary Nick Timothy said: “Labour whipped their MPs to vote to let rapists, paedophiles, and grooming gang perpetrators out of prison early.". Picture: Alamy