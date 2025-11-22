Andy Burnham reacts to 'haggard' sculpture of his head
The sculpture was created by artist, Anthony D Padgett, to celebrate and shine a light on northern leaders
It’s hard to tell whether Andy Burnham was genuinely delighted with this 18kg bronze sculpture of his head, or whether he was just being polite, but he said all the right things as he unveiled it at Manchester Central.
Listen to this article
The sculpture was created by northern artist, Anthony D Padgett, to celebrate and shine a light on northern leaders. It took 40 hours to make and has been on display at the Manchester Art Fair.
"I've never quite had this experience before," Mayor Burnham told LBC.
"Yeah, it looks like me. I think it's a really incredible moment, really a strange moment to see yourself like that, and these glasses, I'm not sure I'll ever be able to get rid of them now they're immortalised."
Read more: Labour MP offers to give up seat for Burnham in bid to replace Starmer as he calls on PM to quit
Read more: Andy Burnham urges Labour to end ‘culture of fear’ in party and tells Starmer to 'go further'
Mr Burnham, who has again been linked with a potential move to succeed the Prime Minister, chuckled as he unveiled the sculpture in his home city.
"I probably do look like that on a Monday morning”, he said. "Yeah, a little haggard on a morning, but yeah, it's an incredible thing and I just want to thank Anthony.
"When Anthony came to me and suggested it… you don't know quite how to react when someone says that. But it was a wonderful thing you did. I really, really appreciate it to have an amazing northern artist like this do this for me. Well, I'm truly honoured. Thank you.”