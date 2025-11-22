It’s hard to tell whether Andy Burnham was genuinely delighted with this 18kg bronze sculpture of his head, or whether he was just being polite, but he said all the right things as he unveiled it at Manchester Central.

The sculpture was created by northern artist, Anthony D Padgett, to celebrate and shine a light on northern leaders. It took 40 hours to make and has been on display at the Manchester Art Fair.

"I've never quite had this experience before," Mayor Burnham told LBC.

"Yeah, it looks like me. I think it's a really incredible moment, really a strange moment to see yourself like that, and these glasses, I'm not sure I'll ever be able to get rid of them now they're immortalised."

