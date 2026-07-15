The Makerfield MP said he needed to examine public finances before announcing any firm policy changes.

Burnham has said a "greater sense of fairness" is needed in regards to the public's finances. Picture: Getty

By Isobel Anderson Morris

Andy Burnham has refused to dismiss the prospect of introducing a wealth tax as Prime Minister.

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On Wednesday, the former Mayor of Manchester suggested the Government "might be having to ask for a little more" at some point to help with the UK's finances. Burnham said he needed to look at the public's financial situation before making any policy announcements, but hinted that he recognised a "greater sense of fairness" was needed. While discussing the issue, Burnham added that he would be willing to differ with Donald Trump, who recently described him as "extremely liberal" and the "mayor of a town". The former MP for Makerfield vowed to be "very upfront" while "respecting the office" when pursuing relations with Trump, when asked how he would navigate the relationship between the two countries. Read more: Labour fears ‘Pestminster’ list could shape Andy Burnham’s Cabinet as he prepares to enter Number 10 Read more: Emotional Keir Starmer pledges ‘wholehearted support’ for Andy Burnham as he marks the end of 'political journey'

While discussing the issue, Burnham added that he would be willing to differ with Donald Trump. Picture: Getty

When discussing a potential tax for the super-rich, he told Gary Lineker for Goalhanger: "I’m not going to rule things out right now. I do believe we need a greater sense of fairness and people feeling that things are being done in the right way and a fair way." “But at the same time, you know, I don’t want to sort of be perceived as somebody who’s coming in with grudges and agendas and, you know, going to just immediately find or demonise one group or create a new way of dividing people.” He added: “So, you know, decisions to be taken in time, they’re going to be difficult. I’m not going to shy away from that”. While Burnham has largely yet to discuss most of his policy agenda, with his main hints directed towards devolution and domestic policy, he has signalled he does not plan to spend as much time on the international stage compared with Sir Keir Starmer.

Burnham has signalled he does not plan to spend as much time on the international stage compared with Sir Keir Starmer (centre). Picture: Getty

Prime Minister Sir Keir tried to develop a conciliatory approach and initially even drew praise for his handling of Mr Trump, but their relationship became strained due to tensions over the conflict in Iran. Asked how he planned to deal with the president, Mr Burnham said: “I like to think I’ve got some personality myself and I’ll just, you know, I’ll deal with him very upfront in the same way. I think he likes people to deal with him. He described Manchester as some town when he was referring to my position. “And I might have to, you know what Mancs are like, Gary, that won’t have gone down fantastically well in the city I used to represent.” He added: “But yeah, you know, it’s about being yourself, isn’t it? It’s about respecting the office, the relationship, the UK-US relationship. Although Burnham remains optimistic, Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch said the UK was heading for a "summer of chaos", with Labour "obsessing about who they can tax to pay for more benefits".

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch said the UK was heading for a "summer of chaos". Picture: Getty