The Prime Minister has said growth is measured by how people feel about their high street

Prime Minister Andy Burnham has said his government will put millions into high street regeneration. Picture: Getty

By Sophie Clark

Prime Minister Andy Burnham has unveiled a multi-million pound package aimed at bringing life back to high streets.

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"Too many high streets have been left to hollow out," said Andy Burnham. Picture: Getty

The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government is allocating a £125 million derelict buildings fund to transform mothballed and dilapidated buildings. An additional £85 million pot will help communities to take over neglected pubs, clubs and shops. “The truth is that too many high streets have been left to hollow out, leaving town centres a shell of what they once were. That must change, and today’s funding will help put power back into the hands of locals who know their area best,” said Mr Burnham. “That’s how we restore pride and bring hope back. Not by telling people things are getting better, but by giving them the power to see and feel the difference where they live.” An additional £65 million has been allocated to rescuing businesses and buildings at risk of closure, such as pubs and sports clubs. And, a further £20 million has been added to help communities set up co-operative businesses and let out empty units in High Street Rental Auctions.

Mr Burnham's government has said people should be able to see a difference in where they live. Picture: Getty