Andy Burnham planning to return to Westminster 'within weeks', say allies
Andy Burnham is preparing another Westminster return in order to oust Sir Keir Starmer as Labour leader, with the Greater Manchester mayor reportedly working to a "credible plan" to become Prime Minister, according to reports.
Listen to this article
The Labour heavyweight was blocked from standing in the Gorton and Denton by-election in February, in what was expected to be a prelude to a tilt at Downing Street.
The Mayor of Greater Manchester has identified several seats where MPs are prepared to step aside, triggering a by-election which could pave the way for his return to Parliament, The Guardian has reported.
The newspaper also reported Mr Burnham’s supporters are attempting to avoid a formal leadership challenge against the Prime Minister, and hope to kickstart a process for him to stand down after what are expected to be disastrous results for Labour in the May 7 elections.
Read More: Rayner warns Starmer that Gen Z are 'feeling hopeless' as she mulls bid to oust Prime Minister after local elections
Read More: Zack Polanski apologises for sharing post condemning officers who arrested Golders Green terror suspect
Mr Burnham was earlier this year blocked by Labour’s ruling National Executive Committee (NEC) from standing in the Gorton and Denton by-election, after the previous MP Andrew Gwynne stood down, citing health reasons.
The NEC said worries about the costs of running a new Manchester mayoral elections and fear that Reform could take the mayoralty were behind the decision to block Mr Burnham.
He is now reported to be lining up an “impressive” candidate to replace him as mayor, who The Guardian said was not a sitting MP.
Mr Burnham, who served as health secretary in Gordon Brown’s government, is also said to be preparing a progressive policy platform for Government.
Constituencies across Merseyside and Greater Manchester are reportedly among those where MPs are prepared to stand aside for Mr Burnham, The Guardian said.
Earlier this week, Labour MP for Bootle Peter Dowd rejected suggestions he was preparing to make way for Mr Burnham in an interview.