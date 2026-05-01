Andy Burnham is preparing another Westminster return in order to oust Sir Keir Starmer as Labour leader, with the Greater Manchester mayor reportedly working to a "credible plan" to become Prime Minister, according to reports.

The Labour heavyweight was blocked from standing in the Gorton and Denton by-election in February, in what was expected to be a prelude to a tilt at Downing Street.

The Mayor of Greater Manchester has identified several seats where MPs are prepared to step aside, triggering a by-election which could pave the way for his return to Parliament, The Guardian has reported.

The newspaper also reported Mr Burnham’s supporters are attempting to avoid a formal leadership challenge against the Prime Minister, and hope to kickstart a process for him to stand down after what are expected to be disastrous results for Labour in the May 7 elections.

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