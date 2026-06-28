Headlines have been dominated by Keir Starmer's resignation as Prime Minister and Andy Burnham's decision to throw his hat into the ring for the Labour leadership following his sweeping victory in the Makerfield by-election.

Together, these developments are sparking wider discussions about the future of the Labour Party and the direction of British politics as a whole.

But for Greater Manchester, attention has immediately turned to what’s happening closer to home. Burnham's return to Parliament has triggered the first mayoral by-election in the history of the Greater Manchester Combined Authority. At a potential cost of millions of pounds and involving an electorate of almost three million people, it represents far more than a routine change of personnel.

The Greater Manchester mayoralty has evolved into one of the most influential elected offices outside Westminster. The office is responsible for policing, transport, housing, skills, and economic development across ten local authorities and has frequently been used as a blueprint for devolution elsewhere in England.

Under Burnham's leadership, the role has grown beyond its original remit. The mayoralty has become a platform capable of shaping national debate and influencing government policy. For many people, Burnham and the office itself have become almost inseparable.

That prominence makes the coming transition particularly significant.

The first issue is cost. Estimates suggest a Greater Manchester mayoral by-election could cost as much as £4.7 million. In normal circumstances, that would be a significant sum but taken against the backdrop of a local government system that is already struggling financially, it’s difficult to ignore.

Across the country, councils continue to face acute financial pressures. Demand for statutory services continues to rise, budgets remain stretched and many authorities are making difficult decisions about spending priorities. Greater Manchester's constituent authorities are no exception. So, spending millions of pounds on an unplanned election inevitably prompts questions about whether the current framework strikes the right balance between democratic accountability and value for money.

The political implications should also not be overlooked.

For much of the past decade, Burnham has occupied a unique position in Greater Manchester politics. His popularity has often transcended traditional party loyalties and allowed Labour to maintain a level of electoral strength in the city region that has sometimes outperformed the party nationally.

That matters because Burnham's departure comes at a very different political moment from the one in which he first became mayor in 2017. Reform UK has established itself as a serious political force across parts of the North West and has demonstrated an ability to convert voter frustration into electoral support. While Burnham himself remained capable of attracting broad support across Greater Manchester, it would be a mistake to assume that any successor will inherit the same political advantages.

The challenge for Labour is obvious. Burnham's popularity often extended beyond the party's traditional support base. The coming contest will reveal whether that support belonged to Labour or to Burnham himself.

For Reform UK, the by-election presents a different opportunity. Greater Manchester has long been one of Labour's strongest political territories. A competitive performance would provide an indication of how far the party's recent momentum extends into urban areas that have traditionally been resistant to its message.

The by-election was not on anyone's agenda a few weeks ago. Now Greater Manchester faces the prospect of spending up to £4.7 million on an election at a time when local authorities are under significant financial strain.

But the burden is not simply financial. Election administrators across the region are already managing an exceptionally demanding electoral cycle. In neighbouring Wigan, staff have overseen local council elections, a parliamentary by-election and now face the prospect of a mayoral contest within the space of a few months. The risk of burnout among experienced elections professionals is a concern that should not be overlooked.

Burnham's victory should therefore be viewed as more than a Westminster comeback story. It has triggered an expensive and politically significant test for Greater Manchester, one that will examine not only who succeeds him, but whether the structures underpinning English devolution are equipped to cope when one of its most prominent figures moves on.

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Simon Goacher is partner and local government lawyer at law firm Weightmans.

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