Andy Burnham rules out snap general election if he becomes Prime Minister
Mr Burnham has promised a vote for him in the Makerfield by-election would be a vote to “change Labour”
Andy Burnham will not call an early general election if he becomes prime minister.
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The Greater Manchester Mayor is running for Labour in the Makerfield by-election to become an MP again, which would pave the way to challenging Sir Keir Starmer for the Labour leadership.
He has ruled out calling a snap election if he enters Downing Street, a spokesperson said in response to speculation that he was considering such a move to give him a stronger mandate.
Mr Burnham, a former cabinet minister, has promised a vote for him in Makerfield would be a vote to “change Labour”.
On Tuesday, he took aim at “profiteering” water companies and backed nationalisation of the sector as he continued his campaign.
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He said North West-based United Utilities should cancel the final dividend due to be paid to shareholders in August and redistribute the money to lower costs for consumers instead, after the company’s profits surged following an increase in bills.
He said: “There is simply no justification for profiteering on this scale when people are struggling with the cost-of-living crisis.
“This confirms why people feel the system is rigged against them. It makes the case for essential public services coming back under public control.”
He also called for regeneration schemes in the Wigan borough to be paused until the Environment Agency, United Utilities and developers agree a plan to accelerate infrastructure investment.
Residents in the Makerfield constituency faced flooding in 2015 and 2025, with some still not able to return to their homes, Mr Burnham said.
He called on the Government to make it mandatory for housing developers to implement the highest standards for flood resilience at project and household level in areas at risk of flooding.
He said: “Forty years of neoliberalism in Britain has left us with essential services, which the public have no choice but to use, which work to serve private vested interests over the public interest.
“The water industry is a classic case of one where the shareholders always win and the bill payers always lose.
“People are right to be angry that they are being asked to pay for bill hikes they cannot afford, only for their hard-earned cash to pour into the pockets of shareholders.”
He said excess profits were “unjustifiable” and added: “Water companies should put these surging profits into lowering bills, improving services and protecting communities.”
He is one of 14 candidates standing in the election, which was triggered when Labour’s Josh Simons stood down.
The vote is expected to be a race between Mr Burnham and Reform UK’s candidate, Robert Kenyon, a plumber and local councillor.
Mr Kenyon has faced criticism over past social media comments unearthed by several newspapers, including on his stance towards Brexit and abortion.
Carol Vorderman has said she wants an apology after Mr Kenyon responded to a sexually graphic post about the TV presenter with a thumbs up and laughing emoji and a comment saying, “He’s only saying what we’re all thinking.”
He stopped short of apologising for his past comments in an interview with ITV Granada.
“I would’ve made comments throughout my time that I wouldn’t say now and some of these comments were from around 15 years ago, certainly not something I would say now.
“I don’t know what context they were made in, they might have been made as jokes for all I know, I couldn’t tell you they were made so long ago.
“Nobody’s perfect. I’m not perfect but I think everybody at some point in their life has probably said something that somebody would find offensive, especially these days.”
Labour Party chair Anna Turley said: “He simply isn’t fit to be an MP – he should stop making weak excuses and apologise for his past conduct.”