Mr Burnham has promised a vote for him in the Makerfield by-election would be a vote to “change Labour”

Andy Burnham met residents impacted by flooding, including those involved in local relief efforts, to hear directly about the damage caused and the action needed to better protect communities in Makerfield on Tuesday. Picture: PA Media

By Georgia Rowe

Andy Burnham will not call an early general election if he becomes prime minister.

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The Greater Manchester Mayor is running for Labour in the Makerfield by-election to become an MP again, which would pave the way to challenging Sir Keir Starmer for the Labour leadership. He has ruled out calling a snap election if he enters Downing Street, a spokesperson said in response to speculation that he was considering such a move to give him a stronger mandate. Mr Burnham, a former cabinet minister, has promised a vote for him in Makerfield would be a vote to “change Labour”. On Tuesday, he took aim at “profiteering” water companies and backed nationalisation of the sector as he continued his campaign. Read more: How fast is Andy Burnham? Labour mayor shares 10km and marathon times Read more: Peter Mandelson should ‘never have been appointed’, says foreign secretary

A supporter of Labour Makerfield by-election candidate, Andy Burnham displays a campaign sticker. Picture: Getty

He said North West-based United Utilities should cancel the final dividend due to be paid to shareholders in August and redistribute the money to lower costs for consumers instead, after the company’s profits surged following an increase in bills. He said: “There is simply no justification for profiteering on this scale when people are struggling with the cost-of-living crisis. “This confirms why people feel the system is rigged against them. It makes the case for essential public services coming back under public control.” He also called for regeneration schemes in the Wigan borough to be paused until the Environment Agency, United Utilities and developers agree a plan to accelerate infrastructure investment. Residents in the Makerfield constituency faced flooding in 2015 and 2025, with some still not able to return to their homes, Mr Burnham said.

Residents in the Makerfield constituency faced flooding in 2015 and 2025, with some still not able to return to their homes, Mr Burnham said. Picture: Getty

He called on the Government to make it mandatory for housing developers to implement the highest standards for flood resilience at project and household level in areas at risk of flooding. He said: “Forty years of neoliberalism in Britain has left us with essential services, which the public have no choice but to use, which work to serve private vested interests over the public interest. “The water industry is a classic case of one where the shareholders always win and the bill payers always lose. “People are right to be angry that they are being asked to pay for bill hikes they cannot afford, only for their hard-earned cash to pour into the pockets of shareholders.” He said excess profits were “unjustifiable” and added: “Water companies should put these surging profits into lowering bills, improving services and protecting communities.” He is one of 14 candidates standing in the election, which was triggered when Labour’s Josh Simons stood down. The vote is expected to be a race between Mr Burnham and Reform UK’s candidate, Robert Kenyon, a plumber and local councillor.

Reform UK claims staff “took selfies” with MR Farage (L) and the party’s candidate, Robert Kenyon (R). Picture: Reform UK