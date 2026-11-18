The PM said there must be a "wider response" to the Brand case, which saw the disgraced comedian and actor sentenced to ten and a half years for rape and sexual assault.

By Natasha Clark

Andy Burnham has slammed Russell Brand's message from jail where he proclaimed his innocence, telling LBC "we've heard enough from him".

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Brand sparked fresh fury by asking his wife, Laura, to read out a message to their podcast followers over the weekend, where he again insisted that he was innocent. Picture: Anadolu/Getty

LBC revealed yesterday that he could face a ban on prison communications in a bid to ensure he doesn't cause more harm to victims. And reports today claim he could face a move from his Category C prison to a higher-security lock-up over the breach of rules. The PM said that power imbalances still exist in politics and the media, but insisted he would "never be complacent about these issues". He told us: "We've heard quite enough from him, and I think what we've got to, to do is now just consider what the wider response is in the aftermath of, of what we've, what we've seen and the convictions that were, that were reached.