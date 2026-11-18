'We've heard enough from him': Andy Burnham slams Brand's message from jail and warns girls' safety still under threat
The PM said there must be a "wider response" to the Brand case, which saw the disgraced comedian and actor sentenced to ten and a half years for rape and sexual assault.
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Andy Burnham has slammed Russell Brand's message from jail where he proclaimed his innocence, telling LBC "we've heard enough from him".
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The Prime Minister insisted his experience with his own daughters made him aware there's "too much" that still goes on to compromise the safety of women and girls.
Mr Burnham said his daughters, Rosie, 24, and Anne-Marie, 21, had "informed [his] views" on taking a strong stance, he revealed.
The PM said there must be a "wider response" to the Brand case, which saw the disgraced comedian and actor sentenced to ten and a half years for rape and sexual assault earlier this month.
Brand sparked fresh fury by asking his wife, Laura, to read out a message to their podcast followers over the weekend, where he again insisted that he was innocent.
Read More: Russell Brand expected to be moved to third prison after YouTube message sparked controversy
Read More: 'He's a dangerous person': Moving Russell Brand to Cat-C prison is a 'slap in the face' to victims, says woman who accused him of raping her when she was 16
LBC revealed yesterday that he could face a ban on prison communications in a bid to ensure he doesn't cause more harm to victims.
And reports today claim he could face a move from his Category C prison to a higher-security lock-up over the breach of rules.
The PM said that power imbalances still exist in politics and the media, but insisted he would "never be complacent about these issues".
He told us: "We've heard quite enough from him, and I think what we've got to, to do is now just consider what the wider response is in the aftermath of, of what we've, what we've seen and the convictions that were, that were reached.
"I certainly want to see a comprehensive debate.
"I lead a government that has an approach of taking violence against women and girls with the utmost seriousness.
"I think, knowing what I know, and obviously, you know, my views informed by my daughters, just too much that goes on that compromises the safety of women and girls, and particularly in the workplace where there are power imbalances.
"And that's true of the media industry, it's true of politics, other workplaces as well.
"You know, we need to consider all of these things as part of a comprehensive approach, but I can say to you I will never be complacent about these issues. We still need significant culture change, but from my point of view, we certainly do not want to hear from convicted criminals on this matter."