The prime minister said Britain had “lost more than we have gained” in the decade since the Brexit vote, while speaking at the Lord Mayor’s Banquet in London on Monday evening.

Speaking at the Lord Mayor’s Banquet in London, the Prime Minister said Britain had 'lost more than we have gained' in the decade since the Brexit vote. Picture: Carl Court/Getty

By Georgia Bell

Andy Burnham has said the “hard Brexit” deal agreed after the 2016 referendum is “not good enough for Britain”, as he set out a fresh approach to relations with the EU.

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Speaking at the Lord Mayor’s Banquet in London, the prime minister said Britain had “lost more than we have gained” in the decade since the Brexit vote. The PM argued that the country could not ignore a potential new deal with Brussels which could add up to 0.4% to GDP, in a move indicating a change in tack towards Europe. This comes as the prime minister prepares to attend a UK-EU summit in Brussels on Friday. Mr Burnham said that any agreement would need to pass the “Makerfield Test” - a reference to his Greater Manchester constituency, which voted to leave the EU. The test will assess whether any decision makes a tangible difference to people living in communities left behind. Read more: Brexit 'has not worked', Burnham to say as PM pushes for 'win-win' deal with EU Read more: Tories ‘burned all our bridges’ in Brexit aftermath, Burnham says ahead of EU summit

Mr Burnham claimed the referendum result was as much a message to Westminster as it was to Brussels, telling audiences: “The people voted for change and it has not happened. “It has come down to that crucial word: control. “We need to put communities more in control of their own future. Give them the ability to bring in good jobs, revitalise the high street and make life more affordable.” Mr Burnham said a deal with the EU must meet three tests: it must be consistent with the government’s manifesto and red lines; improve the existing Brexit arrangements to bring them closer to what people believed they were voting for in 2016; and deliver “real improvements” to people’s everyday lives in areas which have felt neglected. “If the deal delivers all of this, and I believe it can, it will easily pass the Makerfield Test, and I will agree it,” he said. “At every stage, the British people will be the boss.”

The prime minister said any agreement would have to pass 'The Makerfield Test' - his former consituency. Picture: Christopher Furlong/Getty

He referenced policies to help with the cost of living and food prices, reduce red tape and the cost of doing business, bring down electricity bills, and increase cooperation on illegal immigration and small boat crossings. “If the deal delivers all of this, and I believe it can, it will easily pass the Makerfield Test, and I will agree it,” he said. Mr Burnham said the government would present legislation to Parliament next week if an agreement is reached. But crucially, he insisted it would do nothing which crossed its red lines before a general election. He confirmed that the government would begin discussions with EU partners after the summit on options for the country’s long-term relationship with the bloc. “At every stage, the British people will be the boss,” he said.