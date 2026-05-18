Mr Burnham said Brexit has been "damaging" - adding "the last thing we should do right now is rerun those arguments."

Andy Burnham said he would not try and reverse Brexit. Picture: Getty

By Asher McShane

Andy Burnham has said he will not try to return the UK to the EU as he warned against re-running tired arguments about Brexit.

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The Greater Manchester mayor hopes to be Labour’s candidate in the Makerfield by-election, which could provide him with a route back to Parliament to challenge for the party leadership and potentially the keys to No 10. During a speech at a summit in Leeds today, he said that he was not interested in Britain being in a “permanent rut” and “constantly arguing.” He promised a “new path which brings the country back together”, adding: “I know what my party has offered in the past has simply not been good enough.”

Mr Burnham said: “My view is that Brexit has been damaging, but I also believe the last thing we should do right now is rerun those arguments.”. Picture: Getty

Mr Burnham said he was “not proposing that the UK considers rejoining the EU”, and warned against re-running the arguments of the Brexit years. He said it was more important to “focus on what we’ve got in common” ahead of the by-election battle in the Leave-voting Makerfield seat. He said there was a “bloated national state” and a “malnourished local one” as he argued for further devolution. Mr Burnham said: “My view is that Brexit has been damaging, but I also believe the last thing we should do right now is rerun those arguments.”

Mr Burnham as being framed as a potential successor to Sir Keir Starmer. Picture: getty