Earlier on Tuesday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a television interview that the suspected plot “clearly involves the hand of a foreign actor”

Five British nationals, all in their mid-20s, were arrested on suspicion of explosives offences and terrorism near the military base over the weekend before being bailed under investigation on Monday. Picture: Alamy

By Issy Clarke

Andy Burnham has said there are “strong indications” Iran was involved in a suspected terror plot at RAF Fairford.

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Five British nationals, all in their mid-20s, were arrested on suspicion of explosives offences and terrorism near the military base over the weekend before being bailed under investigation on Monday. Asked about the case on Wednesday, Mr Burnham, who chaired an emergency Cobra meeting during Labour Party conference earlier this week, said: “There are strong indications that Iran played a part in what happened over the weekend at RAF Fairford, but it remains an ongoing, complex and serious police investigation.” Asked about the US president’s disappointment over the release of the suspects, he said: “The authorities have this under, as I say, the strongest grip and the closest control, and I can assure you of that.” The Gloucestershire site has been used in recent months by American bombers after Sir Keir Starmer granted the US permission to use British bases for “defensive” strikes against Tehran during the Middle East war. Read more: 'No explosives' found in vans linked to RAF Fairford 'bomb plot' - as police discover 'quantity of petrol' Read more: Andy Burnham to chair emergency Cobra meeting 'later this afternoon' following RAF Fairford arrests

Asked about the case on Wednesday, Mr Burnham, who chaired an emergency Cobra meeting during Labour Party conference earlier this week, said: “There are strong indications that Iran played a part in what happened over the weekend at RAF Fairford, but it remains an ongoing, complex and serious police investigation.”. Picture: Alamy

Earlier on Tuesday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a television interview that the suspected plot “clearly involves the hand of a foreign actor”, but refused to provide further details. Speculation over whether Iran had any involvement in the drama, including by tasking proxies to carry out crimes on their behalf on UK soil, remains rife. Potential involvement by Iran was understood to be one line of inquiry for British investigators, and the nation has used proxies in the past to carry out acts in the UK. But its London embassy fiercely denied any involvement in the events in Gloucestershire. It comes after it was revealed that on e of the five men arrested at RAF Fairford, Gloucestershire, rang 999 on himself in the early hours of Sunday morning, it is understood. Armed police racing to the scene to round up the five suspects, who were arrested on suspicion of explosives and terrorist offences near the base. An hour later, a local farmer dialled 999 after discovering three vans blocking a road near RAF Fairford. However, it has now emerged that the authorities were already on the scene by then because the suspect had dialled 999 an hour earlier, the Times reported.

Armed police racing to the scene to round up the five suspects, who were arrested on suspicion of explosives and terrorist offences near the base. Picture: Alamy

Counter-terror police have said a quantity of petrol but no explosive devices were found in the vans that sparked the security alert near the airbase. Head of UK counter-terrorism policing assistant commissioner Laurence Taylor said on Tuesday that a police response was activated in the early hours of Sunday “due to a range of information that we received”.