First-time buyers could get the keys to their home with just a 2.5% deposit saved.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham has announced a new help-to-buy scheme. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

People without support from the “bank of mum and dad” who want to purchase their first home will get access to new help-to-buy scheme, Andy Burnham has announced.

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The Prime Minister said he was concerned by the high number of young people who have given up on home ownership because of high living costs, and wanted to change that. First-time buyers could get the keys to their home with just a 2.5% deposit saved as a result of the Your First Home scheme. A loan worth 20% of their property’s value will be available to help pay for the purchase as part of the scheme.This equity loan will initially be interest-free to ensure it remains affordable. With the national average first-time home costing £230,000 according to Rightmove, this means that a buyer could put down a deposit of £5,750, and access a loan of up to £46,000 to help with the purchase. Full details of the scheme will be set out at the Budget on October 28 by the Chancellor John Healey. Read more: At Labour conference, Andy Burnham has nowhere to hide, writes Bethany Dawson Read more: Andy Burnham unveils £210m package to regenerate high streets

Let's be honest.



A lot of young people have stopped believing they'll ever own their own home.



That's what happens when rents are high, house prices are high, and saving for a deposit feels impossible.



My Labour government is stepping in to help.



With Your First Home,… — Andy Burnham (@andyburnham) September 26, 2026

Announcing the scheme as he arrived in Liverpool for Labour’s annual conference, the Prime Minister said: “Too many young people are struggling with the cost of housing, with many giving up hope of ever having a home to call their own. “So we will step in to help more first-time buyers onto the housing ladder, especially those who can’t call on the bank of mum and dad. “Your First Home will get them the keys to their own front door, and give builders the confidence to deliver the high-quality new homes the country needs. This Labour government is bringing back hope for people across the country.” Funding for the scheme is expected to come from reprioritising existing Government budgets. Housing developers will also pay towards the running costs of the scheme, which ministers hope will give the industry confidence to build new homes.

John Healey will announced the full details of the scheme at the Budget. Picture: Alamy