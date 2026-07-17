Burnham is poised to move the home secretary to the Treasury over Ed Miliband when he becomes PM on Monday

By Issy Clarke

Andy Burnham risks facing a left-wing rebellion if he appoints Shabana Mahmood as chancellor over Ed Miliband in a move that has been labelled 'baffling' and 'absolutely bizarre' by a Labour MP.

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Mr Miliband has instead been tipped with a switch to the Foreign Office, with one Labour ally describing him as a potential "lightning rod for criticism". Picture: Alamy

But business sceptics and some trade unions had balked at the prospect of Miliband entering the Treasury, warning his appointment could unsettle the markets. The energy secretary is also opposed to drilling in the North Sea, which Burnham has said he is open to. One Labour MP labelled the move to appoint Mahmood as "bizarre". “It’s baffling a lot of people because nobody knows what her views are on the economy. Does she even have any? She’s never done a speech or intervention," the MP told The Times. “Ed would have been a much more experienced chancellor because his original background was in finance."

Rachael Maskell, a left-wing Labour MP, praised Miliband as a unifying figure. Picture: Alamy

"He was central to Gordon Brown’s team. It doesn’t bode well for the fundamental rethink of how we actually do government.” The point was reiterated by Rachael Maskell, a left-wing Labour MP, who praised Miliband as a unifying figure who had been able to bring the party together over issues like climate change. However an ally of Mahmood, who worked as a shadow Treasury minister under Ed Balls, brushed off the criticism and said the home secretary was prepared to do what is right over what is popular. The home secretary has divided Labour MPs with a series of hardline immigration reforms making it harder for people to stay in Britain and claim refugee status while making it easier to deport people with no right to be in Britain. Mr Burnham's team have refused to comment on speculation and the Makerfield MP will only reveal his cabinet after July 20.

Mr Burnham's team have refused to comment on speculation and the Makerfield MP will only reveal his cabinet after July 20. Picture: Alamy