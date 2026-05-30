Sources say Mr Burnham's allies are "wargaming" the prospect of an early vote if he unseats Sir Keir Starmer, but Labour MPs, fearing for their own seats, want it ruled out "in blood"

Andy Burnham speaks at the launch of his by-election campaign in Ashton-in-Makerfield. Picture: Getty

By Katy Dartford

Andy Burnham is considering holding a snap general election if he becomes Prime Minister, according to Labour sources.

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The Greater Manchester Mayor is the narrow favourite to win next month's by-election in Makerfield, which would return him to Westminster. He is then expected to challenge Sir Keir Starmer for the leadership of the Labour Party and the position of Prime Minister. Some of his supporters believe he should take advantage of Labour’s expected success in the poll and call for an early election. But others warn that many Labour MPs will not support this as they may lose their seats – even if the party gets a majority. Labour insiders believe that if Mr Burnham "wargames" an early vote, it would enable him to enact radical policies in Number 10. Read More: UK to develop cutting-edge underwater drone tech with US and Australia to protect critical network of subsea cables Read More: Nicola Sturgeon accused of 'playing misogyny card' by former SNP women's convener

It's claimed Mr Burnham is also lining up Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood to be his Chancellor. Picture: Getty

“Andy considering an early general election. They are wargaming it,“ a senior Labour source told The Sun. "But Labour MPs would absolutely hate it. They are worried about losing their seats". "If Andy becomes PM, I expect he will have to promise the PLP (Parliamentary Labour Party) that he will not call a snap election". “They will want him to sign the pledge in blood.” Mr Burnham and his team have started drawing up plans for his first months as Prime Minister, The Sun reports. He is expected to carry out a sweeping Cabinet reshuffle, with Shabana Mahmood, the current Home Secretary, expected to be made Chancellor. It's believed talks between Ms Shabana’s team and Mr Burnham had been going on for a while. Lucy Powell and Angela Rayner are also expected to be brought back into the Cabinet.