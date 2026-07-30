The single mother of a child with a rare genetic condition has told LBC parents like her are regularly ignored and gaslit by medical professionals, calling for more to be done by Andy Burnham’s Labour government.

Sherrie’s daughter Freya has Neurofibromatosis Type 1 (NF1) which causes tumours to develop where they shouldn’t and can trigger other developmental and behavioural challenges.

It occurs in 1 in 2,500 of the population and it’s believed around 25,000 people have the condition in the UK.

Sherrie, who lives in Weston Super Mare, told LBC: “To be honest with you, when I got the diagnosis…I Googled it and my world crumbled.”

Freya may be 5 years old, but she is closer cognitively to a toddler.

She needs help with dressing, going to the toilet and communicating.

Despite her obvious additional needs, Sherrie claims she’s “had to fight tooth and nail to get Freya what she needs” – for example, taking her to A&E when a doctor said her head was changing shape.

Sherrie told LBC that Freya was eventually given an MRI scan which revealed a rare brain tumour along the optic nerve connecting the eye to the brain. She claims: “If I hadn't followed my gut, she would be blind by now.”

“I don't sleep very much anymore. My whole life is literally revolved around Freya now. Hospital appointments, school meetings, anything she needs. But sometimes when I do go to these appointments, I'm told that it's in my head. And that's not acceptable because I'm fighting for what she needs.”

“For a parent's mental health, when you're not listened to, it makes you feel crazy, and that is not what you need. You need someone to support and believe what you're saying.” As well as being gaslit, Sherrie claims she hasn’t “really had that much support” financially.

Her daughter Freya gets Disability Living Allowance (DLA) from the government, which is a benefit for children under 16 with difficulties walking or who need more looking after than children their age who don’t have a disability.

Sherrie claims the DLA she gets for Freya is “just over £700 a month”, which during the two years of her chemotherapy was spent on the cost of driving her from Weston-Super-Mare to hospital in Bristol “2 to 3 times a week”.

Sherrie told LBC that while she is “very lucky” to be able to continue to work as a carer in the hours Freya is at school, her daughter “costs a lot more than a normal child”.

“Her wheelchair, we use the car a lot more than what we would normally use it to transport to here, there, and everywhere because she can't physically walk everywhere. So financially it costs quite a bit. She will (also) only eat certain foods.”

Sherrie feels that not enough people understand what parents like her go through and says that needs to change from the top.

She says: “Prime Minister, and people below him, come out and meet these children, come out and see what their days are.”

“I'd like to see things change. I'd like to see things made easier for families like ours, support-wise.”