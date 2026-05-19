What Andy Burnham will need to do in order to stand for Labour in Greater Manchester vote

By William Mata

A by-election in the Makerfield constituency has been officially triggered, after Labour former minister Josh Simons resigned his seat, with Andy Burnham looking for a way back into the Commons.

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Restore Britain has announced its candidate for the vote, which is likely to be held on June 18, with other parties set to follow in the next few days. Mr Simons stood down with the intention of allowing Mr Burnham back into the Commons to potentially challenge prime minister Sir Keir Starmer for party leadership. It comes after more than 80 Labour MPs called on Sir Keir to resign on the back of a poor local election showing. Mr Burnham, the Greater Manchester Mayor, was found by a poll to be the most popular among the key players in a potential Labour leadership race - ranking ahead of the recently departed health secretary Wes Streeting.

Will Andy Burnham be returning to Downing Street soon in another capacity? Picture: Alamy

Will Andy Burnham be the Labour candidate for Makerfield Yes, Labour’s ruling body, the National Executive Committee (NEC), has permitted Mr Burnham to stand having blocked him from standing in the Gorton and Denton by-election three months ago. Can Sir Keir Starmer stop Andy Burnham from standing? Not now the NEC has made its decision. Sir Keir has pledged to support whichever Labour candidate is put forward. He said: “Whoever they are I am going to support them 100% and I want every member, everyone in our movement to support them. A Labour candidate to beat Reform. That is the fight that we are in.”

Burnham starts a morning run in Manchester. Picture: Alamy