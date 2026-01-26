Critics accused the Prime Minister and his supporters of blocking Andy Burnham’s candidacy for fear of a leadership challenge from the mayor if he returned to Westminster

Prime Minister Keir Starmer with Andy Burnham in Downing Street, 2024. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

Sir Keir Starmer faces a backlash from Labour MPs and members after Andy Burnham was blocked from standing in a parliamentary by-election.

A 10-strong group from Labour’s National Executive Committee (NEC), including the Prime Minister himself, voted to deny Mr Burnham permission to stand in Gorton and Denton at a meeting on Sunday. The NEC cited the cost of fighting a mayoral by-election and the risk of losing the Greater Manchester mayoralty. But critics accused the Prime Minister and his supporters of blocking Mr Burnham’s candidacy for factional reasons, fearing a leadership challenge from the mayor if he returned to Westminster. They included backbench MPs such as former cabinet minister Louise Haigh, who said the NEC should reverse its decision “otherwise I think we’ll all come to regret this”, and Simon Opher, who called the decision an “own goal” for Sir Keir’s advisors. Read More: Labour MP brands decision to block Andy Burnham standing as MP a 'mistake' - as he reveals 'advice' sent to PM via text Read more: Labour MP tells LBC now is 'not the time' for Andy Burnham to stand in by-election

Labour MP Karl Turner has told LBC it was a "mistake" to block Mr Burnham. "I think it was a mistake. I think [Mr Burnham] should have been entitled to go forward to the next roundup, the very least, and then potentially be shortlisted for the CLP to choose their preferred candidate," he said. "Why do I say it? Because I think he was the best candidate on the basis of evidence. He won not just every single constituency ward in that massive Greater Manchester region, he won every single ballot box. "That is a massive result in that election. So I think he was best placed to be the candidate. "I think he's got a lot of experience, I think he offers a lot to Parliament, actually. And I think he could have been used by the Prime Minister in Cabinet, is my view." Mr Burnham himself said he was “disappointed” by the decision and “concerned about its potential impact on the important elections ahead of us”. In a statement on social media, he said he would “return with full focus” to his mayoral job on Monday and urged unity in the face of “the divisive politics of Reform”. But in a swipe at his party, he said the fact the NEC’s decision had been leaked to the press before he had been informed “tells you everything you need to know about the way the Labour Party is being run these days”.

