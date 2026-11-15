Alan Milburn’s final report on the NEET crisis is coming out on Tuesday - his definitive answer to what the government should do about the one million young people not in employment, education, or training.

It’s been reported that one of his recommendations will be for the government to restrict under-25s from accessing some benefits, specifically the health portion of universal credit and personal independence payments.

This would go some way to bringing down the ballooning welfare bill, which has seen a huge rise in young people claiming for mental health conditions.

Now, over 205,000 young people aged 16 to 24 receive PIP for ADHD or autism, more than triple the 2019 figure.

In his interim report, Alan Milburn wrote “A young person first claiming health and disability benefits in 2019 is a third more likely to be NEET 5 years later than those who first claimed in 2010. Today, around seven in 10 young people claiming a health and disability benefit are still claiming a decade later.

“The damage done to the life chances of these young people is almost incalculable.”

So, on Tuesday, he’s expected to say that this system needs to be reformed.

That, in part, will mean cuts.

The Labour Party is not good at welfare cuts. Although there is consensus in the party that the bill is too large, it’s an incredibly sensitive topic, and often, backbench anger at the thought of limiting support for disabled people becomes an insurmountable obstacle.

It happened last year, when Keir Starmer tried to cut welfare to bring the bill down by £5bn.

There was a massive backbench rebellion - mainly led by new MPs who repeatedly said that they did not join the Labour Party to make cuts to vulnerable people.

But although we are likely to see the Milburn review suggest welfare cuts - and possibly the upcoming Timms review into PIP, too - this time is different.

In the last round of welfare cuts, it was decided that £5bn was the amount of savings needed, and then the cuts (which failed) were calculated from that point, one minister told me.

MPs were uncomfortable with this method. Explaining to their constituents that cuts were being made for a somewhat arbitrary number was a difficult thing to drum up support for.

And moreover, they hadn’t been involved in the decision-making, so when faced with angry constituents, there was no story to tell, MPs have told me. No explanation of the workings, or examples of how this could grow the economy - or ultimately help people.

This time is different.

Not because the plans are different - Alan Milburn is writing this report independently from the government, so the change in prime minister doesn’t affect his work. But because the team management is different.

When we heard about the welfare cuts being proposed for under-25s, like all political journalists, I started calling MPs who I knew had voted down welfare cuts last time.

They told me that this time they have a reason to do this that goes beyond a number. This time, MPs and charities have been consulted on the topic. And more importantly, there’s a direction to the cuts that the whole government is behind.

Chancellor John Healey publicly set out this direction in his conference speech, saying that the benefits system - in some cases - “offers an income but doesn’t offer a future.”

MPs and ministers who are sceptical of welfare changes have breathed a sigh of relief at having a line to follow and a vision for what progressive changes to benefits look like.

Cuts will still be uncomfortable for Labour MPs. The devil is in the detail, many have said to me, and they still have rebellious cards up their sleeves if they decide future changes aren’t to their liking.

However, the government have taken them on a journey. There have been meetings with formerly rebellious MPs and the Secretary of State and Ministers in charge of the changes. They have been able to voice their concerns, have been told why this needs to happen, and have been shown how to tell their constituents it is the right thing to do.

That’s why what Keir Starmer failed to do could work under Andy Burnham.

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Bethany Dawson is LBC's Political Correspondent.

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