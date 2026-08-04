Andy Burnham has been accused of "bunking off for a jolly" after it was revealed he would be taking a holiday a little over two weeks into his term.

The Prime Minister took office on July 20 but will be taking a break from his day-to-day duties to spend time with his family, it is understood.

Officials close to No 10 would not be drawn on where he is holidaying, although it is believed to be abroad rather than within the UK.

Mr Burnham will remain in direct contact with officials and continue holding meetings during his break, and allies insist the government will continue functioning normally during his absence.

00:00 | Nick Ferrari provides some more context to the story.

00:53 | Nick asks Justice Secretary Alex Norris what he makes of it.

01:56 | Caller Adrien thinks it's 'poor optics' for the PM to 'disappear now'.

03:41 | Caller Craig thinks Andy Burnham should be allowed to go on holiday.

04:34 | Caller Paul thinks that the holiday should have happened before the job started.

06:46 | LBC's Ali Miraj doesn't think this was the 'right moment to do it'.

08:55 | 'There's never the right time for a Prime Minister', Nick muses.