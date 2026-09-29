The Prime Minister unveiled plans to overhaul housing, energy, water and the scrapping of the triple lock in a bid to restore 'hope' to Britain

Announcing the policies he also paid tribute to his father Roy, who was in a care home before his death. Picture: Getty

By Danielle de Wolfe

Andy Burnham has pledged to create a "Britain worth fighting for", as he vowed to scrap the triple lock and bring energy, water and housing back under public control.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Setting out a "new path" for the country from the Labour Party conference in Liverpool, Burnham said "Britain has been on the wrong path for a long time" - as he set out Labour's plans for change. Despite pledging to honour the triple lock until April 2030, the Prime Minister unveiled plans to overhaul the system beyond that date, in what will effectively be a tweak to a double lock. "From there, in April 2030, we will adjust it," Burnham told the party conference. "The state pension will continue to rise every year at least by prices or 2.5 per cent. And it will hold its value relative to earnings over time so that pensioners will always share in the rising prosperity of the nation.” Andy Burnham appeared to hold back tears as he spoke of his late father during his conference speech, vowing to change the way we approach social care - a system that looks to be financed in the longhaul by the scrapping of the triple lock. The PM also announced an overhaul of the housing, energy and water sectors, targeting Thatcher-era cornerstones including the Right to Buy scheme and an "ideological ban" on the public ownership of water companies. Read more: Andy Burnham vows to scrap pensions triple lock to pay for free social care Read more: What has Andy Burnham done as Prime Minister so far?

Andy Burnham appeared to hold back tears as he spoke of his late father during his conference speech. Picture: PA

Outlining a "repeal of Margaret Thatcher's ideological ban on public ownership of water companies," Burnham insisted "water is a symbol of what has gone wrong with Britain". Vowing to close "loopholes" used to pay water executives "excessive bonuses" while sewage discharge continues, the Prime Minister insisted: "It stinks". "I will not allow it to continue like this. Today I can confirm Angela Eagle will present a strengthed water bill to Parliament. "The centre piece of that bill will be this: the repeal of Margaret Thatcher's ideological ban on public ownership of water companies." He also used his speech to announce a “change the electoral system”, with Burnham outlining a new form of proportional representation from the next election.

Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden, Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband, Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood, Housing Secretary Angela Rayner, First Secretary of State Louise Haigh, and Chancellor of the Exchequer John Healey applauding the keynote speech. Picture: Alamy

Andy Burnham also announced plans for a “national commission” to explore voting reforms. The Prime Minister said pensions would rise either by CPI inflation, or a minimum of 2.5% which would generate “significant savings” and remove the link to average earnings. He said it would hold its value “relative” to earnings “over time”.Addressing the Labour Party conference in Liverpool he also said low-income pensioners would not have to pay income tax during this Parliament. Announcing the policies he also paid tribute to his father Roy, who was in a care home before his death. Mr Burnham said: “I won’t pretend some of this won’t be difficult. I accept I may pay a political price. But someone has to go through the pain barrier and rip the plaster off. It’s the leadership I promised you when I asked to be your leader. “I’ll be honest, we promised in our manifesto to keep the triple lock unchanged throughout this Parliament. I will honour that promise. "The state pension will continue to rise every year at least by prices or 2.5%. And it will hold its value relative to earnings over time so that pensioners will always share in the rising prosperity of the nation.“

Prime Minister Andy Burnham and his wife Marie-France Van Heel arrive ahead of his keynote speech to the Labour Party Conference at the ACC Liverpool. Picture: Alamy

Describing how someone has to "go through the pain barrier" and "rip the plaster off", the Prime Minister also announced the scrapping of the 5% VAT charge on electricity bills starting this month.