New technical education routes will be available to 14-year-olds as Andy Burnham drives reforms to tackle youth unemployment.

The “prestigious” new technical pathways, which will pair skills training with work experience and connections with local employers, are set to be rolled out from September 2028.

From Year 10, pupils will be able to combine core academic subjects, like English and maths, with technical education linked to jobs available in their area.

The new Prime Minister said he wants there to be “no dead ends” for young people coming out of education, and for technical pathways to be put on an equal footing with traditional academic routes.

“My message to young people is this – whether you choose construction, coding or classics, or maths, manufacturing or mechanics, you’ll get the skills you need to be given the respect you deserve.”

“In a fundamental change to the education system, we will introduce new technical education pathways from 14 – prestigious routes that will give students the chance to combine the core academic subjects with the skills, technical knowledge and experience that need to get quality, well-paid jobs where they live.

“From today, Britain will value the hard hat every bit as much as the graduation cap.

“I want an education system based on parity between academic and technical which gives all young people a clear path in life.

“The whole school system has been built around it and that has let down young people seeking technical qualifications.

Unveiling his plans, Mr Burnham said: “For too long in this country, students have been told that you must take the academic path to do well and to be respected.

The announcement comes amid concerns about the number of young people not in education, employment or training (Neet), which is now more than one million.

Mr Burnham said: “Fixing the youth unemployment crisis in Britain will require a shake-up in how we do things – and that’s what this government will do.

“I want to ensure that our education system leaves no dead ends for our young people.

“The changes we’re announcing today will just be the start of our work to restore opportunity and hope across the country.”

The Government has said it will prioritise funding towards high-quality technical education and practical routes into work.

Meanwhile, Ofsted will change the way they inspect schools and measure performance, ensuring they recognise schools that provide high quality technical education and support young people to develop the skills, experience and confidence employers are seeking.

Regional mayors, local leaders, schools, colleges and employers will work together to create the new technical pathways, which can be tailored around local industries and growth sectors.

These could include advanced manufacturing, AI, digital and technology, clean energy, life sciences, construction, healthcare or the creative industries, depending on local strengths.

This forms part of the Government’s wider programme of devolution, giving local leaders more power over education for 14 to 16-year-olds.

The reforms are said to be building on initiatives such as the Greater Manchester Baccalaureate (MBacc), which is a technical education alternative to the academic English Baccalaureate (EBacc).

Education Secretary Lucy Powell said: “Every young person should be able to see a route to success, whatever their talents or ambitions. That’s why today is so important.

“It marks the start of a real shared effort with employers, businesses, mayors and councils to design an education system that connects young people to jobs and careers in their local area.

“By offering high-quality technical and vocational education alongside academic achievement, we’ll give more young people the chance to leave education with the skills, confidence and opportunities they need to thrive in today’s economy and the careers of the future.”

The changes follow Alan Milburn’s warning in his May report that Britain risks leaving behind a “lost generation” of young people ill-prepared for work.

Mr Milburn said these reforms are “very welcome”, adding: “They are a big step in the right direction and consistent with the findings of my review.”

However, shadow education secretary Laura Trott said: “The announcements today don’t come anywhere close to undoing the damage Labour has already done to the job market.

“Labour’s policies are driving youth unemployment to record highs.

“They are making it too expensive to hire young people, and destroying jobs with their jobs tax and employer red tape.”

She branded the announcement “all over the place”, arguing: “Labour have literally just legislated to strip schools of their freedom to choose what’s best for the pupils they’re teaching, yet now they imply it should be locally tailored.”

Liberal Democrat education spokesperson Munira Wilson said the plan “must come in with built-in safeguards to allow young people the flexibility to retrospectively change direction and move between ‘academic’ and ‘technical'”.

She added: “We must not allow these changes to predetermine children’s futures at just 14, baking in disadvantage.”

General Secretary of the NAHT school leaders union Paul Whiteman said: “We welcome the ambition to strengthen technical and vocational education…

“However, this announcement sets out a direction of travel rather than detailed proposals, and schools will need much greater clarity about what it means in practice and over funding.”

General Secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders Pepe Di’Iasio said they are pleased the Government is treating this as an “urgent priority”, but the timing of the announcement is “unfortunate”.

He said: “To make major educational policy announcements in the middle of the summer holiday is wrong, particularly when there is so little detail.”

Connie Muttock, head of policy at the Centre for Young Lives think tank, said: “This announcement is an important leap forward towards rebuilding a high-achieving, high aspirations, high-quality education system that works for all children, wherever they grow up.”