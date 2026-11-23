The Tory MP and Shadow Foreign Secretary told LBC the Prime Minister should make it clear if that's his end goal.

The PM is facing questions over his new deal with the European Union, which he claims will bring down food prices and make it easier to trade with the bloc, after years of Brexit frictions.

He now wants to kickstart a conversation about what Britain's longer-term relationship with Europe should look like - including the option to re-join the trading area.

But last week the PM declined to repeat to LBC that it was still his ambition to re-join within his lifetime.

He told us that "all options" should be explored as part of those discussions.

This morning, Tory MP Tom Tugendhat told LBC that the PM had privately told French President Emmanuel Macron that he did want to re-join.

He told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast of the PM's new deal: "The reality is until we hear the details, first of all, it's very difficult to tell.

"Secondly, this is pretty extraordinary because if it's such an unalloyed good, why on Earth isn't the prime minister making it absolutely clear that he wants to re-join the European Union?

"After all, that's what he said to President Macron when he met him at the British Museum, he was extremely clear that his entire plan was to re-join the European Union."

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