Andy Burnham 'told Emmanuel Macron' he wanted to rejoin the EU, Tories Tom Tugendhat claims
The Tory MP told LBC the Prime Minister should make it clear if that's his end goal
Andy Burnham told Emmanuel Macron he wanted to re-join the EU, Tom Tugendhat has claimed.
Listen to this article
The Tory MP and Shadow Foreign Secretary told LBC the Prime Minister should make it clear if that's his end goal.
The PM is facing questions over his new deal with the European Union, which he claims will bring down food prices and make it easier to trade with the bloc, after years of Brexit frictions.
He now wants to kickstart a conversation about what Britain's longer-term relationship with Europe should look like - including the option to re-join the trading area.
But last week the PM declined to repeat to LBC that it was still his ambition to re-join within his lifetime.
He told us that "all options" should be explored as part of those discussions.
This morning, Tory MP Tom Tugendhat told LBC that the PM had privately told French President Emmanuel Macron that he did want to re-join.
He told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast of the PM's new deal: "The reality is until we hear the details, first of all, it's very difficult to tell.
"Secondly, this is pretty extraordinary because if it's such an unalloyed good, why on Earth isn't the prime minister making it absolutely clear that he wants to re-join the European Union?
"After all, that's what he said to President Macron when he met him at the British Museum, he was extremely clear that his entire plan was to re-join the European Union."
Read more: Brexit debate is ‘divisive’ and risks an 'all-consuming' distraction, Rishi Sunak warns Andy Burnham
Read more: 'Not everything is an ambush': Minister insists new UK-EU deal is 'not a betrayal' to British public
He went on: "He's not being straight with the British people. He's not being open with us and so instead what he's doing is he's tying us to rules that we'll have no say in writing.
"And trying to reopen a debate that, I don't know if you remember it, Nick, but it completely dominated and divided this country for the best part of a decade.
"It meant that we didn't fix things that we should have done in hospitals. It meant we didn't get on with so many of the pressures that we really needed to get on with in this country."
Several former Prime Ministers have this week come out to urge Burnham not to solely focus on getting a better deal with the EU - saying it could become a divisive part of his premiership.
This morning Rishi Sunak became the latest former PM to caution against it, telling Sky News: "I think Andy Burnham himself has said he wouldn't want to go back into Europe when it comes to areas like financial services or technology and that's because they're so critical to our future growth...
"I certainly wouldn't reopen up this whole debate about rejoining the EU. Obviously, it's divisive. But we saw last time around, it was also all consuming. So it ends up being a huge distraction for government."
Last week Mr Burnham hit out at Boris Johnson for declaring that Britain would vote to leave the EU again today.
The Prime Minister attacked his predecessor for not having an "authority on these matters" because of the "bad Brexit deal" negotiated by the Tories, which was implemented in 2020.
He argued ahead of a Brussels summit this week that it "left Britain losing more than it gained... we left with bridges burnt and bad feeling".
Europe is our "largest market", and all options should be on the table for a closer relationship, he argued.But Mr Burnham has insisted that the British public "would be the boss here" on what comes next.