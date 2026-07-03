Andy Burnham commits to triple lock with controversial pension increase to remain in place
The measure was introduced in 2011 and sees the state pension rise at the highest rate of wage growth, inflation or two per cent
Andy Burnham has committed to the triple lock on state pensions as he prepares to take office as Prime Minister.
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In a Reddit 'Ask Me Anything' session, the frontrunner for Downing Street recommitted to the measure which insures an above-inflation rise in the state pension each year.
The measure is controversial, and critics argue that the guarantee of above-inflation rises is unsustainable in the long-term.
After being asked about the lock by a user, Burnham said: "I appreciate there's a lot of debate about this, but it is important the commitment in the manifesto stands".
Labour previously guaranteed the measure for the length of the parliament in its winning 2024 general election.
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The triple lock dictates that the State Pension will increase each year by the highest of three measures: average earnings growth, inflation (CPI), or a baseline of 2.5%.
The latest hints at policy come after the MP for Makerfield sent a message to the City and UK business owners, suggesting that he could slash business rates for pubs and “prioritise the businesses that bring people together”.
However, Mr Burnham added that he remains “frustrated” by those criticising his economic policy, reiterating his "rock solid" track record in Manchester.
Speaking to Tonight with Andrew Marr, the effective Prime Minister-in-waiting vowed to stick to Labour’s 2024 general election manifesto and Chancellor Rachel Reeves' ironclad fiscal rules, but admitted there “is some room for movement on tax”.
Mr Burnham said: “I believe there is a case for higher business rates on warehouses and the major developments we see on the outskirts of our cities, so we can cut business rates for pubs - I proposed a 20 per cent cut - and lift some high street businesses out of business rates altogether.
It comes as the former Manchester mayor insisted he would "stick by the manifesto" pledges his party has already set out.