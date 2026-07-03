Andy Burnham has committed to the triple lock on state pensions as he prepares to take office as Prime Minister.

In a Reddit 'Ask Me Anything' session, the frontrunner for Downing Street recommitted to the measure which insures an above-inflation rise in the state pension each year.

The measure is controversial, and critics argue that the guarantee of above-inflation rises is unsustainable in the long-term.

After being asked about the lock by a user, Burnham said: "I appreciate there's a lot of debate about this, but it is important the commitment in the manifesto stands".

Labour previously guaranteed the measure for the length of the parliament in its winning 2024 general election.

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