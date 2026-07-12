Andy Burnham arriving for LBC's Andrew Marr show. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Andy Burnham is reportedly preparing to remove controversial plans to curb jury trials from David Lammy’s courts bill.

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David Lammy announched the plans back in December saying the new system would get cases dealt with a fifth faster than jury trials. He said it was necessary as with current projections, case loads will reach 100,000 by 2028. The Telegraph reported that the incumbent Prime Minister was drawing up plans to strike out the sections of the Courts and Tribunals Bill that relate to abolishing jury trials. This would allow the legislation to continue its pass through Parliament. During the Makerfield by-election, the former Manchester mayor referred to the right to trial by jury as a “lynchpin of a fair society”.

David Lammy, the deputy prime minister and justice secretary, laid out the plans in December. Picture: Alamy

The newly-elected MP is understood to be in favour of other measures aimed at reforming the criminal justice system and reducing the endless court backlog. These include Labour’s manifesto commitment to ensure more prosecutors are available by allowing associate prosecutors to work on appropriate cases.

Lammy's plans faced backlash when they were announced, including criticism from the Criminal Bar Association. Thirty leading organisations from across the VAWG sector have jointly written to David Lammy, urging him to drop plans to nearly halve the number of jury trials in England and Wales. The organisations, including Solace Women's Aid, Suzy Lamplugh Trust, Rights of Women, and Respect, have warned it will deepen mistrust in the justice system among victims, distract from measures to reduce violence, and fail to address the court backlogs that impact survivors.