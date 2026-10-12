Andy Burnham has condemned the Houthis’ “appalling attacks” on an airport in Saudi Arabia.

The Prime Minister told the Commons the UK will “continue to stand with Saudi Arabia” in response to the attacks by the Iranian-backed rebels.

Speaking on Monday as Parliament returned from recess, he said he spoke with President Donald Trump at the United Nations General Assembly in New York about the situation in the Middle East.

“I confirmed Britain’s decision to send air defence and a Voyager aircraft to Saudi Arabia to provide air-to-air refuelling support,” he said.

“I can confirm today it has already completed 14 operational missions. This support is needed to protect civilians.

“I condemn the appalling attacks on the King Khalid International Airport. We will continue to stand with Saudi Arabia against the Houthis.”

He later said the Government was prepared to consider further Saudi requests for support, “as and when they come in”.