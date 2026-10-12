Andy Burnham vows Britain will ‘stand with Saudi Arabia’ after deadly Houthi airport strikes as UK ramps up military support amid Middle East crisis
Saudi Arabia's energy minister has vowed a "serious" response after 14 people were killed in weekend attacks on the King Khalid International Airport
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Andy Burnham has condemned the Houthis’ “appalling attacks” on an airport in Saudi Arabia.
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The Prime Minister told the Commons the UK will “continue to stand with Saudi Arabia” in response to the attacks by the Iranian-backed rebels.
Speaking on Monday as Parliament returned from recess, he said he spoke with President Donald Trump at the United Nations General Assembly in New York about the situation in the Middle East.
“I confirmed Britain’s decision to send air defence and a Voyager aircraft to Saudi Arabia to provide air-to-air refuelling support,” he said.
“I can confirm today it has already completed 14 operational missions. This support is needed to protect civilians.
“I condemn the appalling attacks on the King Khalid International Airport. We will continue to stand with Saudi Arabia against the Houthis.”
He later said the Government was prepared to consider further Saudi requests for support, “as and when they come in”.
Read More: Britain backing Saudi Arabia sends ‘political signal’ to Gulf allies as Houthis threaten vital oil routes
Read More: Inside the scenes of chaos and devastation after Houthi rebels strike Saudi airports
His comments come following repeated deadly strikes on King Khalid International Airport over the weekend, hitting a passenger terminal.
The attacks have killed more than a dozen people and wounded hundreds.
The strike on Saturday was the deadliest in a Gulf Arab nation since the Iran war began.
Saudi Arabia's energy minister Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman vowed a "serious" response to the attacks.
He told the WPC Energy Congress in Riyadh: "The events of recent weeks are serious. Our response must be equally serious."
Businesses in Riyadh’s financial hub have told employees to work remotely, while schools have also been asked to switch to online classes.