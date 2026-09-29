Andy Burnham scrapped the pensions triple lock to help pay for his new social care service - and announced a review into whether Britain’s current voting system is fit for purpose

Andy Burnham has vowed to scrap the triple lock in 2030 to pay for free social care. Picture: Getty

By Asher McShane

Andy Burnham has vowed to scrap the triple lock in 2030 to pay for his plans for free social care for the elderly.

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He told delegates at the Labour Party conference today that "in April 2030, we will adjust it." He said that from 2030 the state pension will become a double lock, rising in line every year in line with prices or 2.5 per cent. Want LBC stories before everyone else? Set us as your Preferred Source on Google He said he plans to end the current approach of raising it in line with wages. The triple lock as it stands means the state pension increases annually by inflation, average wage growth, or 2.5% - whichever is highest.

Andy Burnham delivers his speech to a packed auditorium at the Labour Party Conference in Liverpool. Picture: PA

LIVE: Burnham promises to set the 'country on a new path' as he begins first Labour conference speech as PM Read more: What has Andy Burnham done as Prime Minister so far? Mr Burnham said his plans would generate 'savings' that can be spent on his NHS-style social care system, which could cost up to £18 billion per year. He also said that no-one who receives solely a state pension will have to pay income tax on it until 2030. Income tax thresholds are frozen while pensions are rising — potentially dragging pensioners into the tax system for the first time as they will begin to earn over £12,570 from the state pension. Announcing the policies he also paid tribute to his father Roy, who was in a care home before his death.

Andy Burnham and wife Marie-France van Heel arriving at the Labour Party Conference. Picture: PA