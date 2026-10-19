Finally, finally, someone is doing something about the people who blast videos, music and speakerphone conversations across public transport.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham has announced a new crackdown on antisocial behaviour, including playing loud audio on public transport. I’m going to call it Fogarty’s Law. I’ve fought long and hard for this, often against people who have told me I’m being ridiculous.

I’m not being ridiculous. If you play your phone loudly on a train or bus, seemingly oblivious to everyone around you, you are being rude. And, yes, I’m going to call you a phone numbskull.

I once spoke to a woman who was genuinely shocked that I considered playing your phone loudly on a train as rude as relieving yourself in the carriage. She seemed to think I couldn’t possibly be serious.

I was serious. That is how intrusive I find it.

Imagine trying to read, get some work done or enjoy a quiet coffee on your way to the office, only to have someone’s videos blaring into your ears. Or perhaps you have finally managed to get your child to sleep, only for the person opposite you to start playing music at full volume.

Why should everybody else have to put up with that? Buy some headphones. They aren’t particularly expensive.

To be clear, I’m not against people making phone calls on trains. A normal conversation is one thing. A loud, booming voice that carries across three carriages is quite another. There is a difference between using public space and behaving as though you own it.

I recently encountered a young man on a train who was smartly dressed, with a wonderfully deep voice that would have been brilliant on stage. He was having what sounded like a very civil service, very Whitehall conversation on the phone. Everyone around him could hear every word.

Then the train got louder as it moved along the tracks, and he raised his voice to compete with the noise. The volume became so extraordinary that I involuntarily exclaimed in shock. He noticed, looked embarrassed and got off the train to finish his conversation on the platform.

An accidental victory for the cause, perhaps. But why should it take an involuntary expression of disbelief from a fellow passenger to make someone realise they are being inconsiderate?

I’ve had other encounters that have tested my patience even further. On one train journey, a woman was having a speakerphone conversation with her daughter about finding something in the kitchen island. Opposite me, another passenger was conducting what sounded like a pre-appraisal discussion about a colleague, also on speakerphone.

I finally snapped, although not aggressively. I apologised to them both, as sweetly as I could manage, and explained that I had mistakenly thought I was on a train when, apparently, I was sitting in their kitchen and office.

Then I marched off to another carriage.

These experiences might sound trivial, but they point to something bigger. Good manners are not about knowing which fork to use at dinner or performing some elaborate show of politeness. They are about recognising that other people exist, that their comfort matters, and that you are not entitled to fill every shared space with your own noise.

Manners maketh the man or woman. I really believe that.

I’m not especially fussy about most things. I don’t mind which restaurant we go to or which film we watch. But I am fussy about manners, because they govern how we treat one another in everyday life.

And there is something profoundly uncivilised about behaving as though everyone around you is merely an audience for your phone, your conversation or your music.

This is why I welcome Andy Burnham’s announcement. I’m not convinced that fines will be handed out often enough to make a significant difference. Given how few railway staff seem to be around to deal with nuisance behaviour, I struggle to see how the rules will be enforced consistently.

Perhaps we need a number passengers can call to report offenders. I’d never be off it. I’ve even suggested 666, for the phone-using devils among us.

And could we have some more useful announcements on trains, too? We are repeatedly warned to hold on to our hats and scarves in case they blow on to the tracks. I’d happily swap a few of those reminders for a message explaining that playing audio aloud could land you with a hefty fine.

But the real value of Fogarty’s Law may have little to do with how many people are actually fined.

What matters is whether it helps re-establish a social norm: that when you are in a public space, you make a little room for other people. You lower your voice. You use headphones. You resist the temptation to treat a carriage full of strangers as an extension of your living room.

In Japan, I’m told, there is a strong culture of keeping quiet on public transport. I visited once while reporting on an earthquake and tsunami, so I can’t claim any great expertise in Japanese social customs. But the idea that people should moderate their behaviour out of consideration for those around them is hardly an exotic one.

We used to understand this here, too. When I was growing up, my parents would regularly tell us to keep our voices down when we got too excitable in public. There were seven of us, so they had plenty of reasons to do so.

Nobody needs a law to govern every aspect of how we behave. Much of what makes society bearable depends on the things we do because they are expected of us, and the things we avoid because they are frowned upon.

That is the cultural shift I hope this announcement can help bring about. Not a world in which every inconsiderate passenger is hauled before the authorities, but one in which people once again understand that playing your phone at full volume in public is embarrassing behaviour.

So, yes, I applaud this attempt to bring back some basic consideration. But legislation alone will not solve the problem. We need the rules to be enforced, and we need people to start challenging the behaviour, too.

If the Underground, Overground or bus services would like me to volunteer as an unpaid enforcer in my spare time, I’d be delighted.

Until then, please buy some headphones. The rest of us would quite like a little peace.

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Listen to Shelagh Fogarty from 1-4pm Monday to Friday on the LBC app.

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