Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham has warned the Prime Minister not to water down Hillsborough law amid an expected announcement this week.

Sir Keir Starmer pledged at the Labour Party Conference in Liverpool in 2022, as Leader of the Opposition, that one of his first acts as PM would be to get Hillsborough Law through Parliament.

He reiterated that pledge at last year’s Conference, though changed his promise, saying it would get through the Commons before this year’s anniversary of the disaster, which came and went in April.

Speaking to LBC, Mr Burnham said: "You can see how it's needed now to help people still fighting for justice and I think of the nuclear test veterans but there are other people in that position.

"It's one of the big ways in which culture change is needed in Britain, people are feeling at the moment that the country's not working as it should. People have been left in the wilderness for years fighting for justice is a very clear sign of that, the Whitehall system doesn't work often for ordinary people, and the Hillsborough Law is a big part of that, big part of that change.”

Hillsborough Law would establish a legal duty of candour on public authorities, ensuring they truthfully assist investigations into disasters and scandals.

There have been concerns in recent months that the Government will try to get a watered-down version of the Bill through Parliament, after reports that the duty of candour element had been dropped.

The Manchester Mayor said anything less than the full Hillsborough law would be unacceptable.