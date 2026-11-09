Across the United Kingdom, people look at their local rivers, lakes, and seas with fury and frustration because of the state we find them in.

Our water can’t wait: the PM must have a plan before 2027

By Tim Farron MP. Liberal Democrat Spokesperson for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs

From Windermere in my own patch of Cumbria to the chalk streams of the South Downs and the tidal stretches of the Thames, Britain’s waterways are being treated as open sewers.

Yet while untreated filth pours into our waterways, the Ministers charged with protecting them appear frozen in place, despite having the tools to fix them.

At the Labour Party conference in September, Prime Minister Andy Burnham stood at the podium and promised bold transformation: a “10-year journey to a very different water system,” a strengthened Water Bill, and an end to the ban on public ownership. Briefings from government corridors assured the public that a comprehensive, ten-year blueprint would follow the Budget.

The Budget has come and gone. It is now well over 100 days since Dame Angela Eagle walked into Defra as Environment Secretary. There is no plan, no Bill, and not a whisper of a decision to resolve the catastrophic collapse of Thames Water. Instead, last week, we were offered another promise - the introduction of regional water councils but the Environment Secretary was unable to confirm what powers, if any, these councils would have.

These are barely warm words from a Government that promised to fundamentally reform the water sector. Families watching their household bills climb month after month cannot afford to wait for years for a ten-year plan to begin. That is why the Liberal Democrats have set Andy Burnham a hard deadline: publish a comprehensive, rigorous plan to fix Britain’s broken water sector by December 31st, or come to the dispatch box in Parliament and explain why his Government has achieved so little.

The scale of the sewage scandal demands emergency action, not administrative drift. Just last week, Britain's water regulators released their first joint report and delivered a damning verdict. The Environment Agency’s latest Environmental Performance Assessment revealed performance tumbling once again, with water companies scraping together a pitiful 16 out of a possible 36 stars.

Look at the record since privatisation and the rot is unmistakable. Water monopolies have racked up a staggering £70 billion in debt while siphoning out £83 billion in inflation-adjusted dividends to overseas investors and private equity funds. Every single day, an average of 3 billion litres of precious water is lost through burst and neglected pipes across England and Wales. Thames Water alone leaks 592 million litres daily, even as its pipes discharged raw sewage for 107,822 hours in a single year.

Worse still, the institutions supposed to stand guard have been co-opted. Liberal Democrat Freedom of Information requests have revealed the job carousel at the top. Over the past five years, 29 former Ofwat employees migrated directly into the water sector, while a dozen former Environment Agency staff have joined regulated water and sewerage firms over the past decade. When regulators spend their afternoons eyeing lucrative consultancies and corporate posts with the very monopolies they police, it is little wonder the enforcement regime has been toothless.

This is not a system in need of minor tinkering or another review group.

The Liberal Democrats have laid out exactly what needs to happen, and the Government should put it into practice before the year is out.

First, ministers must immediately place Thames Water into Special Administration. We cannot allow a financially moribund company to stagger on while holding millions of bill-payers hostage. Special administration provides the legal mechanism to restructure Thames Water’s debt and strip away the bonus culture.

Second, we must replace failed regulators. Scrap Ofwat entirely and establish a muscular Clean Water Authority with the legal powers needed to hold water companies accountable.

Third, fundamentally transform the corporate model. We must transition failing water monopolies into customer-owned public benefit mutuals, reinvesting every single penny of surplus into treatment plants, stormwater reservoirs, and mains infrastructure, rather than lining the pockets of private shareholders.

Fourth, end the sewage cover-up. We need real-time, mandatory transparency that requires water companies to publish live data on the exact volume of raw effluent dumped into our waters, not just the duration of the spill. Finally, introduce a single national social tariff to guarantee that no struggling household is pushed into water poverty while paying for decades of corporate neglect.

Andy Burnham and Angela Eagle have a choice. They can continue to kick the can down the road while our rivers choke and boardroom executives cash in, or they can take decisive action. The deadline is December 31st. We have provided the roadmap; it is time for the Government to act.

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Tim Farron MP is the Liberal Democrat Spokesperson for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.

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