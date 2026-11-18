Andy Burnham has taken a ‘vibes-based’ approach to welfare reform, Tory leader Kemi Badenoch said, as she accused the Prime Minister of giving young people “false hope”.

Speaking at Prime Minister's Questions, Mr Burnham pledged to do “everything that I can, as quickly as possible, to get the welfare bill down” when pressed by the Conservative leader on the rising numbers.

It comes after Alan Milburn called for a shake-up of the benefits system to save £3.6 billion a year, with funding instead going to measures to get 16 to 24-year-olds into jobs or training.

Asked in the Commons on whether he would “cut welfare this Parliament”, Mr Burnham added: “I have asked the Cabinet to reprioritise spending plans for 2027-28 to put the beginnings of a fund together to support the youth opportunity service, initially delivering 25,000 quality work placements for 16 and 17-year-olds."

But Mrs Badenoch has accused Mr Burnham of wanting “the vibes welfare reform without actually doing any welfare reform”.

She said the Prime Minister and Mr Milburn appeared to be at odds on whether some young people will get less in benefits.

Mr Burnham hit back: “We are about helping young people into work, we are about giving young people hope and a better life – that is what this whole reform is about.”

Mrs Badenoch then said: “He says that he wants to give young people a better life. All he is offering them is false hope, because none of the things he is saying are going to work.

“He keeps talking about all of the Government schemes that they’ve got. The youth guarantee scheme is a complete and total failure, everyone out there knows it.

“They destroy jobs, they kill businesses, and then they offer the businesses a little money to give young people work placements. It makes no sense at all.”

Mr Burnham said the Government will respond to the Milburn report “in the round”, adding: “But if she is arguing here for a cuts-only approach, well, we will stand against that because we know that will not help a generation move on.”

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