Andy Burnham's 'vibe-based' approach to welfare gives 'false hope' to young people, Kemi Badenoch says
The Tory leader said none of the PM's proposals to tackle youth unemployment will work
Andy Burnham has taken a ‘vibes-based’ approach to welfare reform, Tory leader Kemi Badenoch said, as she accused the Prime Minister of giving young people “false hope”.
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Speaking at Prime Minister's Questions, Mr Burnham pledged to do “everything that I can, as quickly as possible, to get the welfare bill down” when pressed by the Conservative leader on the rising numbers.
It comes after Alan Milburn called for a shake-up of the benefits system to save £3.6 billion a year, with funding instead going to measures to get 16 to 24-year-olds into jobs or training.
Asked in the Commons on whether he would “cut welfare this Parliament”, Mr Burnham added: “I have asked the Cabinet to reprioritise spending plans for 2027-28 to put the beginnings of a fund together to support the youth opportunity service, initially delivering 25,000 quality work placements for 16 and 17-year-olds."
But Mrs Badenoch has accused Mr Burnham of wanting “the vibes welfare reform without actually doing any welfare reform”.
She said the Prime Minister and Mr Milburn appeared to be at odds on whether some young people will get less in benefits.
Mr Burnham hit back: “We are about helping young people into work, we are about giving young people hope and a better life – that is what this whole reform is about.”
Mrs Badenoch then said: “He says that he wants to give young people a better life. All he is offering them is false hope, because none of the things he is saying are going to work.
“He keeps talking about all of the Government schemes that they’ve got. The youth guarantee scheme is a complete and total failure, everyone out there knows it.
“They destroy jobs, they kill businesses, and then they offer the businesses a little money to give young people work placements. It makes no sense at all.”
Mr Burnham said the Government will respond to the Milburn report “in the round”, adding: “But if she is arguing here for a cuts-only approach, well, we will stand against that because we know that will not help a generation move on.”
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Mr Burnham said his Government would set out a full response to the former Labour minister’s review into youth unemployment next month.
Mr Milburn’s 10-year plan proposed to reduce the number of 16 to 24-year-olds classified as not in education, employment or training (Neet) from its current level of around 13% – about a million people – to 5%.
The Government-commissioned report proposes an “entirely new benefit system for young people”, with a so-called youth allowance replacing both the health element of universal credit (UC) and personal independence payment (Pip) for 16 to 24-year-olds.
Mrs Badenoch warned that a youth mobility scheme set to be agreed with the EU on Friday could flood Britain’s labour market with European youngsters who would compete for entry-level jobs.
He replied: “We do need jobs now, and that requires growth in the economy, and we know over the last decade when they were in Government we had a decade of low growth. Those are the facts.
“They go quiet because they know that is a fact, and the deal that’s on the table will bring growth to the British economy.”
Mrs Badenoch then said she wanted to “clear up some confusion for the Prime Minister”, before adding: “Growth is created by the businesses who create the jobs. It is business that creates growth, not government.
“The growth comes after the jobs. It doesn’t just happen.”
In his final response to the Tory leader, Mr Burnham accused her of asking “self-serving questions” and taking a “patronising tone”.
He added: “This side of the House is leading on the big issues, we will not let a lost generation be the letdown generation.
“We are acting to deal with these issues and to face them. And we will, yes, we will lead on Europe and bring growth to the British economy.
“This side believes in the next generation. That side wants to throw them on the scrap heap again.”
Speaking to LBC on Wednesday, Mr Burnham told LBC that decisions to slash taxes to help businesses take on more youngsters would be looked at very carefully.
Commenting on the Milburn report, he said: "It's a landmark report, and basically it is pointing the finger at politicians who, in my view, haven't done enough to support young people.
"Parliament, over the years, has made young people the target for cuts, and that's when you end up with a situation like the one we're in, with a million young people not in education, employment, or training.
"[Milburn] is recommending a wholesale change in the early years, making sure kids are ready for school when they arrive in reception class, an education system based on the principle of parity between academic education and technical education, something I've long called for, and then post-16 guaranteeing support, a legal guarantee of support to get into a good opportunity.
"This is a huge change and it's one I'll be leading from the front and asking the whole of the government to respond."