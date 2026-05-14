Josh Simons MP has stepped down from his seat in Makerfield to allow Mr Burnham to stand

Andy Burnham could launch his route to Parliament after Josh Simons stepped down. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Andy Burnham has confirmed he intends to stand in the Makefield by-election vacated by Labour MP Josh Simons, potentially sparking his route to become Prime Minister.

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Mr Simons stood down from his seat in the constituency of Makerfield in Wigan on Thursday, to allow Mr Burnham to "return to his home" and "fight to re-enter Parliament". The announcement comes just hours after Wes Streeting penned his resignation letter to Sir Keir Starmer, as a leadership contest becomes increasingly likely. Just minutes after Mr Simons announced his departure, Mr Burnham released a statement on X confirming his intenton to stand in the by-election. The mayor said: "I can confirm that I will be requesting the permission of the NEC to stand in the Makerfield by-election. Read more: LIVE: Wes Streeting quits as Health Secretary with swipe at Starmer as Labour civil war escalates Read more: Angela Rayner cleared of tax misconduct by HMRC, paving the way for leadership bid

The Prime Minister could is expected to face a leadership challenge from Mr Burnham if he wins the by-eelction. Picture: Alamy

"I grew up in this area and have lived here for 25 years. I care deeply about it and its people. I know they have been let down by national politics. "Ten years ago, I decided to leave Westminster. Why? Because, after 16 years, I came to the conclusion that our national political system does not work for areas like ours. "I learnt this fighting its failure to invest in the Wigan borough, for justice for the Hillsborough families and against its treatment of Greater Manchester during the pandemic. "Over the last decade, I have been challenging this failure from the outside and building a new and better way of doing politics.

"We have built Greater Manchester into the fastest-growing city-region in the UK and put buses back under public control, introducing a £2 fare cap to help people with cost-of-living pressures. "However, there is only so much that can be done from Greater Manchester. Much bigger change is needed at a national level if everyday life is to be made more affordable again." He added: "This is why I now seek people’s support to return to Parliament: to bring the change we have brought to Greater Manchester to the whole of the UK and make politics work properly for people." Mr Burnham was previously blocked from standing in the Gorton and Denton by-elction earlier this year by Labour's National Executive Committee (NEC).

Sir Keir Starmer is facing mounting pressure. Picture: Alamy

He had required formal permission from the NEC to run as Labour's candidate for the Parliamentary seat, but the ten-person panel voted eight to one against him. But the mayor is set to revive the opening of his return to Westminster as Sir Keir faces mounting pressure from colleagues to stand aside. Mr Burnham added in his statement: "Millions are struggling and they need the Labour Government to succeed. It has already made changes to make life better for them in its first two years. "After this week, we owe it to people to come back together as a Labour movement, giving the Prime Minister and the Government the space and stability they need as the by-election takes place. "I want to recognise the difficult decision taken by Josh Simons and the sacrifice he and his family are making. I have worked closely with him as Mayor on issues like flooding and illegal waste dumping and have seen first-hand how effective he has been.

Andy Burnham Mayor of Greater Manchester arrives at No10 Downing Street in March. Picture: Alamy

"He has put the communities of Makerfield first, made a real difference for them and should take great pride in that. Finally, I truly do not take a single vote for granted and will work hard to regain the trust of people in the Makerfield constituency, many of whom have long supported our party but lost faith in recent times. "We will change Labour for the better and make it a party you can believe in again." In his own post on X, Mr Simons wrote: "For decades, Westminster has overseen the managed decline of towns like mine. We have talked big, then acted small, stuck in a politics of incrementalism that cannot meet the moment. "We have lost the trust of those our party was built to serve. It is my unwavering belief that nothing short of urgent, radical, courageous reform will make a difference.

I can confirm that I will be requesting the permission of the NEC to stand in the Makerfield by-election.



I grew up in this area and have lived here for 25 years. I care deeply about it and its people. I know they have been let down by national politics.



Ten years ago, I… — Andy Burnham (@AndyBurnhamGM) May 14, 2026