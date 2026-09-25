Marie-France van Heel, wife of Prime Minister Andy Burnham, has left her job as a marketing executive and is thought to be taking on an unofficial first lady-style role.

A Downing Street spokesperson said Ms van Heel had stepped away from her position as chief customer officer at the electric vehicle charging network company Be.EV.

It was reported on Friday that she had decided to focus on supporting her husband, the Prime Minister, in his role which requires attending both international and domestic events.

The spokesperson for No 10 said: “Marie-France van Heel has taken the decision to step down from her position as chief customer officer at Be.EV.

“She will continue to serve on the company’s board in an advisory role.

“The Prime Minister has already recused himself of any decisions relating to EV charging.”

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