The former England star allegedly contacted Billi Mucklow multiple times despite being banned from doing so

Former England footballer Andy Carroll arriving at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Former England footballer Andy Carroll is to go on trial accused of breaching a non-molestation order against ex-wife Billi Mucklow by bombarding her with phone calls.

Carroll, 37, denies repeatedly trying to contact the TV star in March last year, despite being barred from doing so. The ex-Liverpool and Newcastle United striker appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on crutches on Wednesday, where he spoke to confirm his name, address and date of birth. He indicated a not guilty plea to one charge of breaching a non-molestation order, and when asked if he would like to be tried in a magistrates' or crown court, Carroll said: "Crown please." Read more: Ex head gamekeeper said he ‘loathed’ groundsman, murder trial told Read more: Police officer guilty of dangerous driving after fatal crash while responding to emergency call about choking baby

Andy Carroll and Billi Mucklow were married for two years before their split in 2024. Picture: Alamy

The footballer was arrested in April, three weeks after he is said to have repeatedly tried to contact Ms Mucklow "without reasonable excuse." The pair were married for two years before they split in July 2024, and share two children. Non-molestation orders are injunctions imposed by civil courts, usually aimed at preventing a person from approaching, contacting, or being near another individual, their address, or both.

Carroll indicated a not guilty plea during a brief appearance at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court. Picture: Alamy

Ms Mucklow featured on reality TV show The Only Way Is Essex from 2011 to 2013, before returning for a brief stint in 2018. Asked if he would like to sit rather than stand by a court clerk, Carroll said: "I’m ok, I’ll stand." The former star now plays his football for National League South club Dagenham & Redbridge, but previously cost Liverpool £35 million when he transferred there from Newcastle in 2011. He represented his country nine times between 2010 and 2012, scoring twice, including one goal at Euro 2012, and also enjoyed spells at West Ham United and Reading.

Carroll in action for England at EURO 2012. Picture: Alamy