Andy Carroll facing trial accused of breaching non-molestation order by 'repeatedly calling' TV star ex-wife
The former England star allegedly contacted Billi Mucklow multiple times despite being banned from doing so
Former England footballer Andy Carroll is to go on trial accused of breaching a non-molestation order against ex-wife Billi Mucklow by bombarding her with phone calls.
Carroll, 37, denies repeatedly trying to contact the TV star in March last year, despite being barred from doing so.
The ex-Liverpool and Newcastle United striker appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on crutches on Wednesday, where he spoke to confirm his name, address and date of birth.
He indicated a not guilty plea to one charge of breaching a non-molestation order, and when asked if he would like to be tried in a magistrates' or crown court, Carroll said: "Crown please."
The footballer was arrested in April, three weeks after he is said to have repeatedly tried to contact Ms Mucklow "without reasonable excuse."
The pair were married for two years before they split in July 2024, and share two children.
Non-molestation orders are injunctions imposed by civil courts, usually aimed at preventing a person from approaching, contacting, or being near another individual, their address, or both.
Ms Mucklow featured on reality TV show The Only Way Is Essex from 2011 to 2013, before returning for a brief stint in 2018.
Asked if he would like to sit rather than stand by a court clerk, Carroll said: "I’m ok, I’ll stand."
The former star now plays his football for National League South club Dagenham & Redbridge, but previously cost Liverpool £35 million when he transferred there from Newcastle in 2011.
He represented his country nine times between 2010 and 2012, scoring twice, including one goal at Euro 2012, and also enjoyed spells at West Ham United and Reading.
District Judge Roy Brown told him: “Your next appearance at court will be at Chelmsford Crown Court on March 4 for a plea and trial preparation hearing.
"On that occasion, you will be asked to enter a plea. If it remains a not guilty plea, then arrangements will be made for a trial."
A spokesman for Essex Police previously said: "A man has been charged with breaching a non-molestation order.
"Andrew Carroll, 36, of Epping, was arrested on 27 April, and the alleged offences relate to an incident in March this year."