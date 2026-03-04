Former England footballer Andy Carroll has formally entered a plea of not guilty to a charge of breaching a non-molestation order and is due to stand trial next year.

The 37-year-old, who now plays for Dagenham & Redbridge in the sixth tier of English football, is accused of repeatedly calling his reality TV star ex-wife Billi Mucklow, who has featured on The Only Way Is Essex.

A trial date of January 18, 2027, was set at a hearing at Chelmsford Crown Court on Tuesday, with the expectation of a not guilty plea, which Carroll formally entered on Wednesday.

He is charged with breaching an order made by the family court at Chelmsford Justice Centre by allegedly repeatedly calling his ex-wife Ms Mucklow “without reasonable excuse” in March last year.

Carroll answered “yes” to confirm his name and said “not guilty” when asked for his plea.

If found guilty, the striker could face a maximum sentence of five years' imprisonment and an unlimited fine.

