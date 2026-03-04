Former England star Andy Carroll pleads not guilty to breaching court order against ex-wife
Former footballer's trial date set for January after not guilty plea
Former England footballer Andy Carroll has formally entered a plea of not guilty to a charge of breaching a non-molestation order and is due to stand trial next year.
The 37-year-old, who now plays for Dagenham & Redbridge in the sixth tier of English football, is accused of repeatedly calling his reality TV star ex-wife Billi Mucklow, who has featured on The Only Way Is Essex.
A trial date of January 18, 2027, was set at a hearing at Chelmsford Crown Court on Tuesday, with the expectation of a not guilty plea, which Carroll formally entered on Wednesday.
He is charged with breaching an order made by the family court at Chelmsford Justice Centre by allegedly repeatedly calling his ex-wife Ms Mucklow “without reasonable excuse” in March last year.
Carroll answered “yes” to confirm his name and said “not guilty” when asked for his plea.
If found guilty, the striker could face a maximum sentence of five years' imprisonment and an unlimited fine.
Carroll did not attend Tuesday’s hearing, with those representing him believing the hearing was taking place on Wednesday.
As a result, the judge adjourned Carroll’s arraignment by one day until Wednesday, when he entered his plea of not guilty.
The former Newcastle and Liverpool striker attended Wednesday’s hearing by video-link, wearing a checked shirt and apparently sat inside a parked car.
Prosecutor Philippa Page said there had been “some mix-up regarding the dates for the plea and trial preparation hearing, so Mr Carroll and his legal team didn’t appear yesterday”.
After Carroll formally entered his plea, Judge Mary Loram KC told him: “I’m adjourning your case for trial on January 18 next year.”
Carroll played nine matches for England between 2010 and 2012, scoring twice, including one goal at Euro 2012.
He began his professional career with Newcastle before transferring to Liverpool for £35million in 2011, later playing for West Ham, Reading and West Brom among other teams.
Carroll and Mucklow share a daughter together, Marvel.
It was announced on Saturday that Carroll had been confirmed as a shareholder of the football club Dagenham & Redbridge.
On Tuesday, the club also revealed that the influencer KSI had joined Carroll as a shareholder in the club.
The judge granted Carroll bail, and at the end of the hearing, he said “thank you, thanks”.