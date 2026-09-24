The former England striker said the attacker later received a three-year jail term for the sexual assault that took place at his house as the pair watched a boxing match.

Andy Carroll in action during his second spell at Newcastle. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Former England and Liverpool striker Andy Carroll has revealed he was sexually assaulted by a "celebrity" friend who was later jailed for three years.

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The 37-year-old recalled the incident in his new autobiography, Owning It, and said it was so traumatic he only decided to include it "last minute". Carroll said the assault happened on the evening after playing for Newcastle during his second stint there five years ago, as the pair watched a boxing match together. The book claims that the man, who he described as a "celebrity mate", had invited himself round to watch the fight but Carroll said he always thought there was "something odd about him". Read more: Mike Tindall reveals father's death aged 80 after battle with Parkinson’s Read more: Ivan Toney's first court hearing over 'Soho nightclub assault' delayed by a week

The football star went to bed early after feeling uncomfortable during their interactions and asked himself whether the man had "slipped him something" because he felt light-headed. He then later woke up to the man under his bedsheets sexually assaulting him. Carroll reacted by punching him and ordering him out of the house. He wrote: "I grab hold of his feet and drag him out on the driveway. I go back inside, lock the door and call the police and the nanny. "Then it suddenly occurs to me, what if I killed him? "He regains consciousness just as the police turn up and immediately starts telling the policed I hit him for no reason. "As it is the police arrest him and I have to go to the station as well."

Andy Carroll in action for Dagenham & Redbridge earlier this month. Picture: Alamy

The attacker was later convicted of sexual offences and sentenced to three years in prison, according to the new book. Describing the ordeal, Carroll wrote: "Other things I'd quite like to forget but can't, something happened to me a few years ago that was so traumatic I only decided to include it in this book at the very last minute. "I was sexually assaulted, there I said it. "Me and Lou [girlfriend Lou Teasdale] spent a lot of time discussing whether to mention it in this book or not. "I avoided my publisher for so long that they probably suspected I got cold feet.

West Ham United's Andy Carroll before a match in 2018. Picture: Alamy