An investigation has been launched after the body of a man was found in a ditch with a number of unexplained injuries, police said.

The body, believed to be that of 62-year-old Andy Reed, was discovered in a ditch by the side of Old Gloucester Road in Staverton at around 1.20pm on May 3, Gloucestershire police said.

A post-mortem examination revealed a number of unexplained injuries, the force added.

Officers are treating the death as unexplained and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Detective Inspector Paula Hannaford, from Gloucestershire Constabulary’s criminal investigation department, said: “I would like to hear from anyone who may have seen Andy walking or cycling along Old Gloucester Road in Staverton between 10pm on Saturday April 25 and 1.20pm on Sunday May 3.

“Andy may have been riding a blue women’s Dutch-style bike when he was last seen on Saturday April 25, however the bike has not yet been located.

“I am particularly keen for anyone reading this appeal who was driving along Old Gloucester Road between Saturday April 25 and Sunday May 3 who has access to dashcam footage to kindly review their footage for Andy and the outstanding bike.”