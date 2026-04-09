Andrew Robertson has been limited to just 15 starts this season. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

Andy Robertson will leave Liverpool at the end of the season, the Premier League champions have announced.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Scotland captain has spent nine seasons with the Reds, making 373 appearances and winning two Premier League titles, a Champions League, the FA Cup, two League Cups as well as the FIFA Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup and Community Shield. However, the 32-year-old has been limited to just 15 starts this season following the arrival of Milos Kerkez, and will leave when his contract expires in the summer. Speaking on the club’s website, Robertson said: “It’s never easy leaving a club like Liverpool, it has been a huge part of mine and my family’s life for the last nine years. But for me, players move on, other people move on – the thing that stays the same is the club and obviously the fans. “I’ve had an amazing nine years here. Look, I think it has been well-documented, especially over the last year or so, I’ve had opportunities to leave and I’ve not taken them because of how difficult it is to leave this club. And I wouldn’t change that for the world. Read More: Arne Slot facing renewed pressure as Liverpool slump to 2-0 defeat to PSG in Paris Read More: Erling Haaland hat-trick helps Manchester City to crushing FA Cup win against Liverpool

Andy Robertson of Liverpool FC controls the Ball during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Quarter-Final. Picture: Getty