By Chay Quinn

Andy Serkis has said artificial intelligence-generated characters such as King Kong or Gollum “would not be as good” as performances created by actors.

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Speaking to LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr, the actor famed for his motion capture roles said AI had potential uses in film and other industries, including medicine. Serkis famously played Gollum in the Lord of the Rings trilogy, Supreme Leader Snoke in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, and intelligent ape Caesar in the reboot of the Planet of the Apes franchise. He did so using technology which captured his facial expressions and movements. However, he warned against storytelling that was not shaped by people. Read More: Morgan Freeman: Using artificial intelligence to replicate voice is ‘stealing’ Read More: FBI 'looking into' tech boss's affair with Chinese spy, Trump says - as Nvidia takes $200bn hit

Serkis famously played Gollum in the Lord of the Rings trilogy, Supreme Leader Snoke in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, and intelligent ape Caesar in the reboot of the Planet of the Apes franchise (pictured). Picture: Photo 12/Alamy