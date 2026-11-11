Andy Serkis tells LBC AI film characters ‘would not be as good’ as human performances
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Andy Serkis has said artificial intelligence-generated characters such as King Kong or Gollum “would not be as good” as performances created by actors.
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Speaking to LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr, the actor famed for his motion capture roles said AI had potential uses in film and other industries, including medicine.
Serkis famously played Gollum in the Lord of the Rings trilogy, Supreme Leader Snoke in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, and intelligent ape Caesar in the reboot of the Planet of the Apes franchise.
He did so using technology which captured his facial expressions and movements.
However, he warned against storytelling that was not shaped by people.
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Serkis said: “Anything that isn’t touched by a human brain or hand, within a storytelling context, I think is probably dangerous.
“But I do think there are uses for AI in film.”
Asked whether an AI version of King Kong or Gollum would be as effective, Serkis said: “I really don’t think it would, because it’s not created — it’s not authored.”
“As actors, we are custodians of roles,” he said.
“You’ll have someone play Hamlet, you’ll have another actor play it in a completely different way. It’s touched by the human brain, and that is what gives it its interest.”
In a look towards his future roles, Serkis also said he would be interested in adding the Star Trek franchise to his list.
“I’ve always loved Star Trek, so who knows, one day,” he said.