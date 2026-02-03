Church and government officials in Italy have launched an investigation into claims that an angel now resembles the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni after the restoration of a fresco in Rome

A detail of a newly restored fresco in the Basilica of San Lorenzo in Lucina depicts an angel resembling Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Picture: Getty

By Lucy Pughe-Morgan

Church and government officials in Italy have launched an investigation into claims that an angel now resembles Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni after the restoration of a fresco in Rome.

Italy's culture ministry sent officers to inspect the artwork in a chapel of the Basilica of St Lawrence in Lucina, while the Diocese of Rome expressed its "disappointment" and said it would determine who had been responsible. The artist, Bruno Valentinetti, has denied that he modelled the angel after the prime minister and said he had simply restored the fresco he painted in 2000. The prime minister joked on Instagram in a post saying she was "definitely not like an angel", accompanied by a laughing emoji, in response to the restoration. Read more: La Dolce Vita but at a price! Italy begins charging visitors to see the Trevi Fountain Read more: Live and let drive: Abandoned James Bond car left to rust for 50 years now worth £1million following restoration

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni speaks to the press at the end of the European Council Summit. Picture: Getty

The similarity was first spotted on Saturday by Italian newspaper La Repubblica, which reported the likeness alongside before-and-after pictures of the fresco and claimed the angel holding a map of Italy had previously looked like a "generic cherub". The parish priest responded by saying he did not "understand the fuss" and that the paintings had been touched up following previous water damage. Valentinetti, 83, denied the claims, saying: "The restored face is the one that was painted 25 years ago. "Who says it resembles Meloni?" he asked. Opposition parties were swift in urging an investigation, with Irene Mazni of the Democratic Party calling the situation "unacceptable" while the Five Star Movement said art must not become "a tool for propaganda", whether or not it depicted Meloni. In response, Culture Minister Alessandro Giuli ordered "technical officials" to inspect the painting "to ascertain the nature of the intervention" and determine next steps.

Restored Rome Fresco Resembles Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Picture: Getty