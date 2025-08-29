Angela Rayner is said to have 'dodged £40k in tax' following the purchase of her second home. Picture: Getty

By Danielle de Wolfe

A row over Angela Rayner's latest home purchase continues to deepen following suggestions the Deputy PM 'dodged £40,000 in stamp duty'.

The purchase of the property in Hove, East Sussex, is thought to have allowed Ms Rayner to dodge £70,000 due in stamp duty for a second home. According to the Telegraph, the Deputy PM is instead alleged to have paid £30,000 in stamp duty, saving her £40,000. It comes amid claims that despite removing her name from the deeds, Ms Rayner told Tameside council in Manchester that her constituency house remains a primary residence. Her new Brighton address is considered a second home. An entirely legal arrangement, the move has led many to question whether the move was an attempt to pay less stamp duty and council tax. It comes as Stephen Kinnock, Minister of State for Care, insisted "the Deputy Prime Minister has made it absolutely clear she's done absolutely nothing wrong."

Fellow MPs insisted 'look, the Deputy Prime Minister has made it absolutely clear she's done absolutely nothing wrong.'. Picture: Alamy

"What Angela is saying is that this is not an issue, she has complied with the law." "I know everything that she's done is fully within the law...I am very clear in terms of what the Deputy Prime Minister's office has said, and what Angela is saying, clearly, is that this is not an issue. "She has complied with the letter of the law and that is the situation as we find it today."

It comes as the government claims it has fast-tracked the building of 100,000 homes by cutting red tape. The purchase comes after her Ministry for Housing, Communities and Local Government gave councils the right to levy an extra 100% on top of council tax for second homes. Allies told the Telegraph that Rayner's property is liable for the hike and it will be paid in full. The measure is intended to allow tourist hotspots like Hove to clamp down on sky-high property prices which risk displacing locals in favour of out-of-town residents.

Ms Rayner was spotted enjoying the beach near her new property for the first time last week, drinking a glass of rose wine while in a Dryrobe. It follows fellow MP Matthew Pennycook branding the current rates of housebuilding "not good enough" with figures of 221,000 homes being built between 2023 and 2024. Insisting that Labour has been targeting "large scale housing developments" across the country, he insisted the government already had planning permission but various issues had stalled developments.