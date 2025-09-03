She has referred herself to the prime minister’s ethics adviser after confirming she will have to pay more of the property tax.

She has admitted incorrectly paying the lower rate on the apartment in Hove.

Experts have said the bill could run to as much as an extra £40,000.

She has claimed she received incorrect tax advice and spoke to her family about "packing it all in".

Read more: Angela Rayner 'dodged £40,000 in stamp duty' as house row over seaside second home deepens

Read more: 'Britain's economy isn't broken,' Rachel Reeves insists as she announces Budget date amid tax hike fears

She has been under scrutiny after it was reported she avoided as much as £40,000 in stamp duty on the flat in Hove by removing her name from the deeds of another property in Greater Manchester.

She issued a long statement today saying it was a ‘complex’ arrangement as her first home was sold to a trust following her divorce, to provide stability for her teenage son, who has lifelong disabilities and is the sole beneficiary of the trust.

She said: “I've been in shock, really, because I thought I'd done everything properly, and I relied on the advice that I received and I'm devastated because I've always upheld the rules and always have felt proud to do that.”

She said she spoke to her family about quitting: “I spoke to my ex-husband, who has been an incredibly supportive person because he knows that all I've done is try and support my family and help them."

She said she "deeply regrets" her error and is "committed to resolving this matter fully and providing the transparency that public service demands" and added that she will pay what is due.

Angela Rayner's statement in full

Following the substantial scrutiny surrounding my living arrangements, I wanted to set out the facts as openly and transparently as I can.

Until now, an undertaking in a court order prevented me from disclosing information about certain aspects of my personal life. In the interests of public transparency, I applied to the court and I was last night released from this undertaking.

Family life can be complicated, and it is no secret that, like many families across the country, my domestic arrangements reflect these complexities. Throughout my career, I have always tried to be the best mum to my children, while managing the demanding realities of public service.

There has been a lot of speculation in recent days about my domestic arrangements and in particular the home I share with my ex-husband and my family.

While I do not find it easy to publicly discuss personal and sometimes distressing family matters, I have always taken my responsibility as an MP and deputy prime minister seriously and tried to be as open as possible while protecting my family. To address the allegations made against me I have now taken the difficult decision to explain why my arrangements are as they are.

In 2023 my ex-husband and I divorced. As parents who have been through divorce will understand, the top priority for both of us during that process was the wellbeing of our children and helping them navigate this change.

To provide maximum stability during this transition, we agreed to a nesting arrangement where the children remain in the family home full-time while we alternate living there. We also wanted to ensure that our child, who has special educational needs, was provided for as part of the divorce settlement.

provisions, I did not pay the appropriate stamp duty at the time of the purchase. I am working with expert lawyers and with HMRC to resolve the matter and pay what is due.

A court-instructed trust was established in 2020 following a deeply personal and distressing incident involving my son as a premature baby. He was left with life-long disabilities, and the trust was established to manage the award on his behalf – a standard practice in circumstances like ours.



To ensure he continued to have stability in the family home, which had been adapted for his needs, we agreed that our interest in the family home would be transferred to this court-instructed trust of which he is the sole beneficiary.



Some of the interest in our family home was transferred to the trust in 2023. In January 2025, I sold the remaining interest in the property to my son’s trust. This will give him the security of knowing the home is his, allowing him to continue to live in the home he feels safe in and grew up in. We transferred the property because it was in the best interests of our child. I acted as any parent would.



The sale of the property in Ashton-under-Lyne to the trust has not altered my family life. It remains my family home, as it has been for over a decade. It contains the majority of my possessions and it is where I am registered for most official and financial purposes ranging from credit cards to the dentist to the electoral roll. But most importantly, it is where my children live and have gone to school and now college, and where I regularly live while caring for them.



After I sold my stake to the trust, I bought a property in Hove in May 2025. Like many people, I used the lump sum from selling my stake in my Ashton home, which was the only property I owned and where my savings were, for the deposit on my new one. I obtained a mortgage to finance the rest. When purchasing the property my understanding, on advice from lawyers, was that my circumstances meant I was liable for the standard rate of stamp duty.



However, given the recent allegations in the press I have subsequently sought further advice from a leading tax counsel to review that position and to ensure I am fully compliant with all tax provisions.

I have now been advised that although I did not own any other property at the time of the purchase, the application of complex deeming provisions which relate to my son’s trust gives rise to additional stamp duty liabilities. I acknowledge that due to my reliance on advice from lawyers which did not properly take account of these

The arrangements I have set out reflect the reality that family life is rarely straightforward, particularly when dealing with disability, divorce, and the complexities of ensuring your children’s long-term security. Every decision I have made has been guided by what I believe to be in my children’s best interests.

I deeply regret the error that has been made. I am committed to resolving this matter fully and providing the transparency that public service demands.

It is for that reason I have today referred myself to the independent adviser on ministerial standards, and will provide him with my fullest cooperation and access to all the information he requires.