Ms Rayner said home secretary Shabana Mahmood's proposals were unfair because they "change the goalposts"

Speaking ahead of Labour's conference, Ms Rayner said home secretary Shabana Mahmood's proposals were unfair because they "change the goalposts". Picture: Alamy

By Issy Clarke

Angela Rayner has condemned Labour plans to make it harder for migrants to secure permanent residence in the UK.

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Speaking ahead of Labour's conference, Ms Rayner said home secretary Shabana Mahmood's proposals were unfair because they "change the goalposts". The housing secretary said the plans would disproportionately hit foreign care workers who had “moved their lives here to look after our loved ones”. Unveiled last year, Ms Mahmood's proposals would extend the wait time for migrants seeking to qualify for permanent residency from five to 10 years. Foreign workers on health and social care visas would be forced to wait for 15 years. Read more: Migrants landing on British beaches ‘completely undetected’ Read more: At Labour conference, Andy Burnham has nowhere to hide, writes Bethany Dawson

Unveiled last year, Ms Mahmood's proposals would extend the wait time for migrants seeking to qualify for permanent residency from five to 10 years. Picture: Alamy

Ms Rayner told the Times she was concerned about moving the goalposts "years down the line" for those who arrived to the UK at the start of the decade expecting to qualify within the existing timeframe. Her intervention marks a significant criticism by a senior cabinet minister of a policy inherited by Andy Burnham from his predecessor Sir Keir Starmer. It's not the first time Ms Rayner has spoken publicly of her opposition to the policy. In June, she said proposals to retrospectively change the rules for migrants already working in the UK would be "wrong".

Before becoming Prime Minister, Mr Burnham said he "understood" Ms Rayner's concerns . Picture: Alamy